Global Port Equipment Market to Reach $40.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Port Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032598/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$22.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diesel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Port Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Hybrid Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

ABB

American Crane & Equipment

Anhui Heli

Baltkran

Cavotec

CVS Ferrari

Famur Famak

Hyster

Kalmar

Konecranes

Liebherr

Lonking Holdings Limited

Mcnally Bharat Engineering

Prosertek

Sany

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)

Til Limited

Timars Svets & Smide Ab

TTS





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032598/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Port Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Port Equipment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Straddle Carriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Straddle Carriers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tug

Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Tug Boats by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Tug Boats by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cranes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cranes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shiploaders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Shiploaders by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Shiploaders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mooring Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Mooring Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Mooring Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Forklift Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Forklift Trucks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklift Trucks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Container Lift Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Container Lift Trucks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Container Lift Trucks

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Container Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Container Handling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Container Handling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bulk

Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Bulk Handling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Bulk Handling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ship

Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Ship Handling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Ship Handling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: World Port Equipment Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Port Equipment by Equipment

Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats,

Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and

Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling,

Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Port Equipment by Application -

Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container

Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug

Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks

and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk

Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container

Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Port Equipment by Equipment

Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats,

Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and

Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling,

Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container

Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Port Equipment by Equipment

Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats,

Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and

Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port

Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling,

Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container

Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug

Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks

and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk

Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container

Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel

and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug

Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks

and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk

Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container

Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel

and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug

Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks

and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk

Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container

Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -

Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and

Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other

Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring

Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug

Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks

and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 121: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,

Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container

Lift Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk

Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032598/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________