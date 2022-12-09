New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372097/?utm_source=GNW

O.B. Sistemi Idraulici S.p.A., Galbreath, HYDROLIFT, Gamzen, Hyva, and Hoosier Gasket Corp.



The global hook lifts and skip loaders market is expected to grow from $ 1.74 billion in 2021 to $ 1.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hook lifts and skip loaders market is expected to reach $ 3.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The hook lifts and skip loaders market consists of sales of hook lifts and skip loaders by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used with tilt frame bodies and specialty containers on heavy-duty trucks to allow haulers to swap out flatbeds and dumpster bodies.They are also used for the transportation of products in the garbage, recycling, scrap, and demolition industries.



Hook lifts refer to the system that comprises hydraulic rams to hook, lift, and hoist the roll-off container placed on the truck chassis. However, skip loaders refer to the little front-end loaders that help with utility, loading, and landscaping tasks and have a box scraper mounted at the back.



The main types of hook lifts and skip loaders are hook lifts and skip loaders.The hook lift consists of sales of hook lifts and skip loaders that are used for the transportation of materials in the waste, recycling, construction, forestry, mining, scrap, and demolition industries.



The hook lift system consists of a series of hydraulic rams to hook, lift, and hoist the roll-off container onto the truck chassis. The various control systems include hydraulic and pneumatic that are used in construction, agriculture, municipalities, forestry, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hook lifts and skip loaders in 2021. The regions covered in the hook lifts and skip loaders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing government focus on waste recycling is expected to propel the growth of the hook lifts and skip loaders markets going forward.Waste recycling plants are set up to recover waste or scrap plastic and recycle the materials into functional and valuable products.



Hook lifts and skip loaders used in waste recycling plants are used to lift heavy recycled material and also to lift stuck containers.It is also used to dump the waste load easily.



For instance, according to the Associate Minister for the Environment, a New Zealand-based environmental department, for the year 2020, the New Zealand government invested $ 124 million dollars in recycling infrastructure. Also, the government allocated $ 3.1 million to support the Waste Minimisation Fund for the development of a commercial and industrial waste line, which is able to process mixed commercial and industrial waste and divert it from landfill. Therefore, increasing government focus on waste recycling is driving the growth of the hook lifts and skip loaders markets.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hook lift and skip loader markets.Major companies operating in the hook lift and skip loader sectors are focused on product innovation to reinforce their position.



For instance, in April 2021, Unsinn Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, a Germany-based motor vehicle manufacturing company, introduced the UNSINN Roll-Off Tipper, a new featured truck that helps to carry various transport requirements.This can easily lift a load capacity of 4,090 kg.



This contains unique features such as the new standard soft start control.The standard soft control enables the roll-off container to be lifted, lowered, and tipped in a controlled manner.



This contains a radio remote control with an optimized power supply, for ease of lifting up and tilting the container. The roll-off container is aligned perfectly during loading and unloading due to the large tipping angle of up to 60%.



In September 2021, Hiab, a Sweden-based company engaged in the manufacturing and development of on-road load handling equipment, and intelligent services acquired Galfab, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition strengthens the demountable portfolio of Hiab and enables Hiab to include Galfab’s equipment in its nationwide US sales and service network.



Galfab is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing of roll-off hoists, hook lifts, and related equipment.



The countries covered in the hook lifts and skip loaders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The hook lifts and skip loaders market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hook lifts and skip loader market statistics, including hook lifts and skip loader industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hook lifts and skip loaders market share, detailed hook lifts and skip loader market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hook lifts and skip loaders industry. This hook lifts and skip loaders market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________