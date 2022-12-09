Global Polymer Binders Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymer Binders estimated at US$26. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$20.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vinyl Acetate segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Polymer Binders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Latex Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR

In the global Latex segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Arkema
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Dairen Chemical Corporation
DCC
Dow
OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
Synthomer PLC
Toagosei Co. Ltd
Trinseo
Wacker Chemie AG


