SCARA Robot Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global SCARA robot market is expected to grow from $ 6.88 billion in 2021 to $ 7.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The SCARA robot market is expected to grow to $ 13.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



The SCARA robot market consists of sales of SCARA robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in various industries such as packaging, manufacturing, assembling, and others where pick-and-place or assembly operations with high speed and high accuracy are required.SCARA stands for Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm.



It is an industrial robot with arm-shaped and exact human hand motions that are highly reliable, accurate, and fast in a compact design. This makes the robot suitable for assembly lines and production systems.



The main types of SCARA robots are hardware, software, service, testing, training, and maintenance. The different payload capacities include up to 5.00 kg, 5.01–15.00 kg, and more than 15.00 kg. The SCARA robot payload capacity of up to 5.01–15.00 kg is used in the assembly, packaging, lifting, and other operations. The SCARA robots, with a play load capacity of 5.01–15.00 kg, are capable of lifting moderate weights in the assembly lines for speed operation and high load performance. The different applications include handling, assembling and disassembling, welding and soldering, dispensing, processing, and others, and are employed in electrical and electronics, automotive, metals and machinery, plastics, rubbers, and chemicals, precision engineering and optics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and other industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the SCARA Robot market in 2021. The regions covered in the SCARA robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the adoption of automation in industries is expected to propel the growth of the SCARA robot market going forward.Industrial automation refers to the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technology for managing various processes and machinery in an industry to replace a human being.



In recent years, many industries have adopted SCARA robots to achieve maximum automation and efficiency in operations.Integration of SCARA robots into manufacturing industries provides the advantage of improving productivity, quality, and safety of workers by reducing errors and waste, along with adding flexibility to the manufacturing process.



For instance, according to the Manufacturing Today India article, an India-based manufacturing news agency, it is estimated that by 2050, approximately 85–90% of manufacturing firms in India will adopt automation in operations. Therefore, the increase in the adoption of automation in industries is driving the growth of the SCARA robot market.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the SCARA robot market.Major companies operating in the SCARA robot market are focused on developing new technological solutions that could provide better solutions and services to various industries to optimize their business operations and strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2022, Epson America, Inc., a US-based company operating in industrial robot design and manufacturing, launched its advanced SCARA robots known as Epson GX4 and GX8 SCARA Robots with Gyro sensor technology to meet high-end automation needs in manufacturing. Gyro sensor technology, or angular velocity, is used for maintaining and measuring the orientation of objects in the assembly lines for pick and lift applications in precision manufacturing. Epson GX4 and GX8 SCARA Robots are capable of achieving ultra-high precision in various manufacturing tasks such as assembly, pick and place, handling of small and delicate parts, and others that make them ideal for medical devices, electric and electronic, and consumer electronics industries.



In March 2022, Bosch Rexroth AG, a Germany-based company operating in SCARA robots, acquired Kassow Robots for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Bosch Rexroth AG aims to strengthen its product portfolio of industrial robots that use artificial intelligence and 5G technology to increase productivity in manufacturing firms.



Kassow Robots is a Denmark-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of SCARA robots.



The countries covered in the SCARA robot market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The SCARA robots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides SCARA robots market statistics, including SCARA robots industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with SCARA robots market share, detailed SCARA robots market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the SCARA robots industry.

