Global Screw Compressor Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global screw compressor market size reached US$ 9.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A screw compressor refers to a mechanical device that compresses air, liquids and gases using a screw-type motion. It is commonly used to provide compressed air to jackhammers, pneumatic pumps, sandblasting operations, industrial paint systems and riveting tools to ensure a continuous supply of compressed air with minimal fluctuations in the delivery pressure.

The device majorly consists of concave and convex contour rotors, a casing, air filter, rubber seal, suction valve and delivery valve. In comparison to the traditionally used piston compressors, screw compressors can be used for high-power tools and heavy industrial applications without the requirement of high air pressure.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a widespread product adoption across various industries, including chemical, petrochemical, metal, mining, automotive and oil and gas, as screw compressors deliver premium-quality compressed air with higher efficiencies.

Furthermore, the growing demand for natural gas is also providing a boost to the market growth. Screw compressors are largely used for transferring gas, flare elimination and vapor recovery and can also operate under extreme weather conditions, thereby requiring minimal maintenance and reducing the overall operational costs.

Various technological innovations, such as the development of energy-efficient and environment-friendly product variants, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including an increasing product utilization by the food and beverage packaging sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Atlas Copco, Bauer Kompressoren, Boge Kompressoren, GE Oil & Gas, Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Man SE, Siemens AG, Sullair LLC, etc.



