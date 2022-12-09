$46 Billion Worldwide Interactive Kiosk Industry to 2027: Featuring Key Players Advantech, Aila Technologies, Diebold Nixdorf, Embross and Others

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive kiosk market size reached US$ 27.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 46.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.15% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An interactive kiosk is a metal enclosure comprising specialized technology and software, which allows users to access information and applications related to communication, commerce, entertainment, and education. It helps users navigate an unfamiliar space via static and interactive maps that offer turn-by-turn directions.

It provides services, including ordering, weather and news, accurate inventory information, check-in and check-out, and payments, as it can be connected wirelessly to different systems via cloud technology. Apart from this, an interactive kiosk offers several benefits, such as reduced costs, efficient services, lower human errors, and better customer experiences.

As a result, it finds extensive applications in healthcare, education, retail, entertainment, travel and tourism, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.



Interactive Kiosk Market Trends:



Due to the rapid development in payment and security technologies, there is a rise in the demand for interactive kiosks across the globe.

This, along with the growing need to prevent long queues at public places, such as inquiry counters of railway stations, banks, and malls, and check-in counters at airports, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the rising employment of interactive kiosks to reduce the paperwork associated with visitor data collection and enhance the experience of visitors at hospitals and government offices is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, key market players are integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology in interactive kiosks. They are also focusing on introducing kiosk systems with temperature sensors, personal protective equipment (PPE)-dispensing kiosks, smart kiosks, and mobile testing kiosks, which is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the increasing adoption of self-service systems is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $27.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $46.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acante Solutions Limited (H32 Design and Development LLC), Advanced Kiosks, Advantech Co. Ltd., Aila Technologies Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corporation, REDYREF Interactive Kiosks, Source Technologies (APCT Holdings LLC) and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global interactive kiosk market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global interactive kiosk market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the panel size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global interactive kiosk market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Interactive Kiosk Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Bank Kiosks

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Self-Service Kiosks

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Vending Kiosks

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Mounting Type

8.1 Floor Standing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wall Mount

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Panel Size

9.1 17" - 32"

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Above 32"

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Location

10.1 Indoor

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Outdoor

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

11.1 BFSI

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Retail

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Food and Beverage

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Healthcare

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Government

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Travel and Tourism

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast

11.7 Entertainment

11.7.1 Market Trends

11.7.2 Market Forecast

11.8 Others

11.8.1 Market Trends

11.8.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Acante Acante Solutions Limited (H32 Design and Development LLC)

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2 Advanced Kiosks

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3.3 Financials

17.3.4 Aila Technologies Inc.

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5 Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.5.3 Financials

17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Embross

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7 KIOSK Information Systems

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8 Meridian Kiosks

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9 NCR Corporation

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9.3 Financials

17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.10 REDYREF Interactive Kiosks

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.11 Source Technologies (APCT Holdings LLC)

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12 Zebra Technologies Corporation

17.3.12.1 Company Overview

17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12.3 Financials

17.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

