Pet Clothing Market to Touch Valuation of $7.3 Billion by 2028 | Over 60% Revenue to Comes from Dog Owners | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are an estimated 1.4 billion pets globally! That's a whole lot of furry (and not so furry) friends. The majority of these pets are dogs and cats, making up 60% of the global pet population in the global pet clothing market . Other popular pets include fish, birds, and small mammals like rabbits and guinea pigs. Interestingly, the global pet population has been steadily growing for the last few decades. This is likely due to a number of factors including urbanization (more people living in cities), an increase in disposable income (people have more money to spend on their pets), and changing social attitudes (pets are now seen as family members).

SkyQuest's analysis of the pet clothing market shows that the market is growing at a healthy rate. The main drivers of this growth are the increasing popularity of pets and the trend for pet owners to dress their pets in fashionable clothing. The report found that sales of pet clothing have grown by 21% since 2019, and that the average spend on pet clothes has increased by 9%. The majority of pet clothing sales (60%) come from dog owners, with cat owners accounting for a further 30%.

The report also found that the most popular items of pet clothing are t-shirts, sweaters and coats. Pet owners are also increasingly buying accessories such as collars, leads and harnesses. Our analysis shows that the pet clothing market is a thriving and growing industry. With more people owning pets and dressing them in fashionable clothing, there is plenty of opportunity for further growth in this sector. However, the analysis also reveals that the market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small brands competing for market share. This fragmentation makes it difficult for any one brand to dominate the market.

So, what does this all mean for businesses operating in the pet space? First and foremost, it's important to keep an eye on the trends driving industry growth. Increased pet ownership, the humanization of pets, and fashion-conscious consumers are all trends that businesses need to be aware of. Secondly, there's still plenty of room for new players in the market.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/pet-clothing-market

SkyQuest’s Analysis of Pet Clothing Market: Dogs Clothing Captured 60% Market Share

In its analysis of the pet clothing market, SkyQuest found that the industry is growing rapidly, with sales increasing by 21% between 2019 and 2021. The majority of sales come from small, independent retailers, who account for 62% of total industry sales. The remaining 38% come from large pet stores and supermarkets. The average pet owner spends $68 on pet clothes per year, with the majority of spending going on dog clothes (60%). Clothing for cats is the second most popular type of pet clothing, accounting for 30% of total spend.

Clothing for other pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets makes up the remaining 10% of the global pet clothing market. Our analysis shows that the most popular type of dog clothing is coats and jackets, which account for 46% of dog clothing sales. This is followed by T-shirts and jumpers, trousers and leggings, dresses and pajama. For cat clothes, the most popular type is coats and jackets (34%), followed by shirts and jumpers, dresses, pajamas, and trousers and leggings.

There are a few key trends that are driving growth in the pet clothing industry. Firstly, there is a growing trend for pet owners to treat their pets as members of the family, and this is reflected in the types of clothes that are being bought for them.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/pet-clothing-market

Global Pet Clothing Market Survey Reveals Pet Owners Want to Spend Over $15 Per on Pet Clothing

SkyQuest's survey of pet clothing market shows that the sales of pet clothing have increased by 21% in the past 3 years. The pet clothing industry is expected to grow by 45% in the next seven years. The survey also showed that the majority of pet owners (60%) believe that their pets should be dressed in clothes. Women are more likely than men to dress their pets in clothes (70% vs 50%). Pet owners between the ages of 18 and 34 are more likely to dress their pets in clothes than older pet owners (70% vs 50%). The most popular type of pet clothing is shirts, followed by jackets, dresses, and pants.

The survey of the pet clothing market also found that the majority of pet owners (70%) prefer to buy pet clothes from nearby shops. Women are more likely than men to shop for pet clothes online (30% vs 20%). When it comes to purchasing channels, supermarkets are the most popular destination for pet clothing, accounting for 34% of sales. This is followed by pet stores (24%), mass merchants (16%), and online retailers (14%).

Pet owners are willing to spend an average of $15 per month on pet clothes. The most popular reason for buying pet clothes is for protection from the weather (40%), followed by style (30%), and comfort (10%). The majority of sales come from the UK, followed by the US and Europe. The main drivers of growth in the industry are the increasing number of pet owners, and the trend for pet owners to treat their pets as family members.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/pet-clothing-market

Top Trends in Global Pet Clothing Market

Pets have become a significant part of people's lives and as such, the pet industry has seen a boom in recent years. The pet clothing industry is no exception, with new trends emerging all the time. Here are some of the top trends in pet clothing:

Personalization: More and more pet owners are looking for ways to personalize their pet's clothing. This can be done with embroidery, applique, or even just by choosing unique fabrics and patterns.

Sporty styles: Athletic gear for pets is becoming more popular in the global pet clothing market, with many pet owners wanting their furry friend to look stylish while they work out.

Luxury brands: There is a growing market for high-end pet clothing, with designer labels such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton now offering lines of pet clothing.

Functional clothing: Pet owners are increasingly looking for clothing that serves a purpose beyond just looking cute. For example, coats and jackets designed for cold weather or rainproof gear for hikes or walks in wet weather.

Sustainability: More and more pet owners in the global pet clothing market are aware of the impact their purchases have on the environment and are seeking out sustainable options for pet clothing. This includes items made from recycled materials or organic cotton.

Major Players in the Global Pet Clothing Market

Bootique (India)

Ralph Lauren Pets (US)

Good2Go (US)

Pet Factory Company (US)

Body Glove Pet (US)

Hip Doggie (US)

ABO Gear (US)

Bampz, LLC (US)

DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd (Japan)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Cashmere Clothing Market

Global Denim Jeans Market

Global Luxury Jewelry Market

Global Baby Apparel Market

Global Handbag Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com