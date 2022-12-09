Worldwide Tobacco Industry to 2027 - Featuring Key Players China National Tobacco, Phillip Morris International, British America Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tobacco market reached a volume of 8.4 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 9.2 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.53% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Tobacco products are prepared by curing the leaves of tobacco plant which is a part of the genus Nicotiana of the Solanaceae family. There are more than 70 species of tobacco known till now, however, N. tabacum remains the chief commercial crop.

Tobacco contains a colourless volatile alkaloid, nicotine, which is responsible for stimulating brain functions, increasing blood pressure, constricting peripheral blood vessels and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are majorly used for smoking in cigarettes, cigars, pipes and shisha; and as chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and dipping tobacco.



Global Tobacco Market Drivers/Constraints:

The demand for tobacco has recently witnessed a shift from the developed regions to the developing nations such as Asia and Africa. This can be accredited to the increasing population, elevating income levels of the consumers and lenient government regulations.

Introduction of numerous premium tobacco products such as flavoured, long and skinny, coloured and e-cigarettes by the manufacturers has further created a positive outlook for the growth of the tobacco market.

A surge in investments in the research and development has resulted in the introduction of products with reduced levels of toxicants. This has helped in attracting a larger consumer-base for tobacco products.

Higher levels of education along with rising awareness about health concerns related to tobacco consumption such as different types of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases, etc., has hampered the growth of the market. Apart from this, stringent regulations in the developed countries further restricts the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value in 2021 8.4 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2027 9.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.5% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly concentrated with the presence of three large manufacturers which currently hold more than two-third of the total share. Strong brand image and distribution networks of existing players make it difficult for new entrants to survive in the market.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

China National Tobacco Corporation

Phillip Morris International

British America Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Imperial Tobacco Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global tobacco market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global tobacco market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global tobacco market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tobacco market?

5. What is the breakup of the global tobacco market based on the type?

6. What are the key regions in the global tobacco market?

7. Who are the key players/companies in the global tobacco market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tobacco and Cigarette Industry

5.1 Global Tobacco Industry

5.1.1 Market Overview

5.1.2 Market Performance

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.1.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.1.6 Market Forecast

5.2 Global Cigarette Industry

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Performance

5.2.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2.2 Value Trends

5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.2.4 Market Forecast

5.3 SWOT Analysis

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Strengths

5.3.3 Weaknesses

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.5 Threats

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Processors

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 Exporters

5.4.5 Retailers

5.4.6 End-Users

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Degree of Competition

5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.6 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

7 Market by Type

7.1 Cigarettes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Roll Your Own

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cigars

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cigarillos

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Smokeless Tobacco

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



9 Tobacco Processing and Cigarette Manufacturing

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Machinery Pictures

10.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.12 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 China National Tobacco Corporation

13.2 Phillip Morris International

13.3 British America Tobacco

13.4 Japan Tobacco International

13.5 Imperial Tobacco Group



