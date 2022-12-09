Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Revenues for the first fiscal quarter increased $18.8 million, or 5% higher, compared to the prior year period.
    • Gross Profit for the first fiscal quarter increased $25.1 million, or 15% higher, compared to the prior year period.
    • Margin per gallon for the first fiscal quarter increased $0.14, or 13% higher, compared to the prior year period.
    • In the first fiscal quarter, operating income increased $7.4 million, or 60% higher, compared to the prior year period with a corresponding 58% favorable increase of $0.04 in operating income per gallon.
    • Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $4.5 million for the first fiscal quarter compared to a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $8.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Company Highlights
    • Ferrellgas welcomed its newest acquisitions to the Ferrellgas Family during the first fiscal quarter: Brown’s Gas in Marysville, California and Dubben Gas Service in Delhi, New York.
    • The Company announced its continued partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization providing winter coats to children in need across the United States and Canada.
    • The Company supported Operation BBQ Relief in response to Hurricane Ian.
    • Over 150 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards in the first fiscal quarter for exemplary performance in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership.

LIBERTY, Mo., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"Our employees are the key to our growth. It’s their ideas, innovations and relationships that are key to our continued success and the growth of this company,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our almost 4,500 full-time, seasonal and part-time employees and contractors work each day to find opportunities to grow demand for clean, portable, affordable propane.”

The Company’s growth strategy drove an increase of 1% in gallons sold in the first fiscal quarter. The growth was additionally aided by weather that was favorable compared to the prior year period. The Company’s inventory position management helps to mitigate its risk from price fluctuations tied to customers’ fixed price purchases of propane. Additionally, as a technology enabled logistics company, Ferrellgas continues to benefit from its nationwide footprint and focus on continuous improvement.   

Revenues increased $18.8 million, or 5% higher, for the first fiscal quarter. Cost of sales was favorable with a decrease of $6.3 million, or 3% lower, for the first fiscal quarter. Gross profit increased $25.1 million, or 15% higher, for the first fiscal quarter. Margin per gallon increased by $0.14, or 13% higher, compared to the prior year period. Operating income per gallon increased $0.04, or 58% higher, compared to the prior year period. Likewise, operating income for the first fiscal quarter increased $7.4 million, or 60% higher, compared to the prior year period.

For the first fiscal quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $4.5 million compared to a net loss of $8.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $12.4 million, or 33% higher, to $49.7 million in the first fiscal quarter compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period.

“In these times of high inflation and other challenges, the Company chose to show its commitment to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners, through an extensive employee benefit package in which no increase in cost was passed on, but instead was absorbed by the Company,” Ferrell added. “We take care of our hard working, dedicated employee-owners so they in turn can take care of our customers. I could not be more proud.”

In conjunction with the Company’s Ferrellgas Century Project, its commitment to various Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives leading up to its 100th year in business in 2039, the Company announced the continuation of its partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit providing winter coats to families facing hardship. The organization has served more than 4.6 million children in the United States and Canada since its founding in 1998. The collaboration is a perfect fit as Ferrellgas seeks to support the families it serves in communities across the country, providing warmth and comfort to those in need.

As a category 4 hurricane tracked toward Florida, the Company brought its national logistics capabilities to bear. Blue Rhino production facilities staged extra Blue Rhino tanks. The Ferrellgas supply team ensured an ample supply of propane was on hand. Drivers for both Blue Rhino and Ferrellgas came in from other parts of the Company. As a result, once Hurricane Ian passed, our operations teams were able to serve the heavy demand of our customers without missing a beat. Meanwhile, using propane donated and delivered by both Blue Rhino and Ferrellgas, the nonprofit organization Operation BBQ Relief cooked over 865,000 meals for people affected by Hurricane Ian. At 38 days, it was their largest and longest deployment to date and our Company was proud to partner with them.

On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Company will conduct a teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uduw53nd to discuss the results of operations for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

       
ASSETS October 31, 2022 July 31, 2022
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,132 and $11,208 of restricted cash at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022, respectively) $55,305  $158,737 
Accounts and notes receivable, net  158,674   150,395 
Inventories  120,145   115,187 
Price risk management asset  24,944   43,015 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  68,530   30,764 
Total current assets  427,598   498,098 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  608,101   603,148 
Goodwill, net  257,006   257,099 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $343,110 and $440,121 at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022, respectively)  105,924   97,638 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  67,814   72,888 
Other assets, net  71,151   79,244 
Total assets $1,537,594  $1,608,115 
       
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $60,787  $57,586 
Broker margin deposit liability  20,108   32,805 
Short-term borrowing  15,000    
Current portion of long-term debt  2,442   1,792 
Current operating lease liabilities  25,334   25,824 
Other current liabilities  187,696   185,805 
Total current liabilities  311,367   303,812 
       
Long-term debt  1,451,659   1,450,016 
Operating lease liabilities  43,009   47,231 
Other liabilities  37,279   43,518 
       
Contingencies and commitments      
       
Mezzanine equity:      
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022)  651,349   651,349 
       
Equity (Deficit):      
Limited partner unitholders      
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022)  (1,249,702)  (1,229,823)
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022)  383,012   383,012 
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at October 31, 2022 and July 31, 2022)  (71,521)  (71,320)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (10,571)  37,907 
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit  (948,782)  (880,224)
Noncontrolling interest  (8,287)  (7,587)
Total deficit  (957,069)  (887,811)
Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $1,537,594  $1,608,115 



FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

            
 Three months ended Twelve months ended
 October 31, October 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenues:           
Propane and other gas liquids sales$385,844  $372,704  $2,031,019  $1,760,507 
Other 27,445   21,802   102,304   87,415 
Total revenues 413,289   394,506   2,133,323   1,847,922 
            
Cost of sales:           
Propane and other gas liquids sales 213,081   220,538   1,166,547   964,847 
Other 4,776   3,610   13,675   12,671 
            
Gross profit 195,432   170,358   953,101   870,404 
            
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 129,740   117,112   533,231   473,902 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense 6,024   5,690   23,428   25,922 
Depreciation and amortization expense 22,631   20,295   92,233   84,286 
General and administrative expense 14,833   12,575   55,038   59,560 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 723   909   2,984   3,416 
(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals 1,680   1,410   (6,348)  2,428 
            
Operating income 19,801   12,367   252,535   220,890 
            
Interest expense (25,009)  (25,395)  (99,707)  (144,785)
Loss on extinguishment of debt          (104,834)
Other income, net 469   4,264   1,038   8,426 
Reorganization expense - professional fees          (10,467)
            
Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (4,739)  (8,764)  153,866   (30,770)
            
Income tax expense 18   96   903   750 
            
Net earnings (loss) (4,757)  (8,860)  152,963   (31,520)
            
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) (212)  (254)  909   (565)
            
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.$(4,545) $(8,606) $152,054  $(30,955)
            
Class A unitholders' interest in net loss$(20,751) $(25,525) $(13,996) $(71,675)
            
Net loss per unitholders' interest           
Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit$(4.27) $(5.25) $(2.88) $(14.76)
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858 



Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

            
 Three months ended Twelve months ended
 October 31, October 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.$(4,545) $(8,606) $152,054  $(30,955)
Income tax expense 18   96   903   750 
Interest expense 25,009   25,395   99,707   144,785 
Depreciation and amortization expense 22,631   20,295   92,233   84,286 
EBITDA 43,113   37,180   344,897   198,866 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 723   909   2,984   3,416 
(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposal 1,680   1,410   (6,348)  2,428 
Loss on extinguishment of debt          104,834 
Other income, net (469)  (4,264)  (1,038)  (8,426)
Reorganization expense - professional fees          10,467 
Severance costs include $2 and $90 in operating expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, respectively. Also includes $8 and $282 in general and administrative expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, respectively. 10   216   372   1,293 
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 4,872   2,131   10,679   9,806 
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses          (500)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) (212)  (254)  909   (565)
Adjusted EBITDA(b) 49,717   37,328   352,455   321,619 
Net cash interest expense(c) (22,606)  (19,119)  (102,853)  (127,556)
Maintenance capital expenditures(d) (5,832)  (3,579)  (19,272)  (24,570)
Cash paid for income taxes (49)     (1,067)  (671)
Proceeds from certain asset sales 752   641   4,224   4,529 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors(e) 21,982   15,271   233,487   173,351 
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 17,966   17,345   65,908   41,369 
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (440)  (305)  (4,671)  (3,467)
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders(f) 3,576   (2,379)  162,908   128,515 
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders(g)       99,996    
Distributable cash flow excess (shortage)(h)$3,576  $(2,379) $62,912  $128,515 
            
Propane gallons sales           
Retail - Sales to End Users 118,396   115,825   626,887   629,864 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 43,869   44,055   206,330   222,490 
Total propane gallons sales 162,265   159,880   833,217   852,354 
            


(a)Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
  
(b)Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.
  
 Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
  
(c)Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.
  
(d)Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.
  
(e)Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
  
(f)Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
  
(g)The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2023 or fiscal 2022.
  
(h)Distributable cash flow excess (shortage) is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess (shortage) a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess (shortage), as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess (shortage) that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess (shortage) should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


