$30.6 Billion Worldwide Male Toiletries Industry to 2027 - Featuring Key Players Shiseido, Unilever, Estee Lauder, Coty, Molton Brown and Others

The global male toiletries market size reached US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Male toiletries are products utilized by men for maintaining their personal hygiene. They comprise oils, shampoos, deodorants, conditioners, soaps, face washes, hair gels, lotions, balms, perfumes, shaving creams, and razors. They prevent the accumulation of dead skin and minimize the development of blemishes, acne, body odor, wrinkles, infections, and skin allergies. At present, there is a rise in the demand for male toiletries on account of the growing number of metrosexual men across the globe.



The increasing awareness among men regarding health, hygiene, and physical appearance represent one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for male toiletries around the world. In addition, the rising demand for premium quality male toiletries on account of rapid urbanization, changing living standards, and the expanding purchasing power of individuals are contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the growing influence of social media platforms is catalyzing the demand for male toiletries. Apart from this, key players are introducing herbal and organic toiletries manufactured using natural and sustainably sourced ingredients and other novel variants to cater to the requirement of consumers with sensitive skin.

They are also investing in promotional activities, such as celebrity endorsements and social media campaigns, to improve their existing sales and profitability. Furthermore, the expanding number of salons and medical spas is catalyzing the demand for male toiletries.

Besides this, rapid digitization, busy lifestyles, increasing sales of smartphones, and high-speed internet have shifted consumer preferences towards online shopping due to associated benefits like wide catalog, doorstep delivery, secure payment, and hassle-free shopping experience. This, in confluence with the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players include:

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oreal SA

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Shiseido Company

Unilever PLC

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Coty Inc.

Molton Brown Limited

