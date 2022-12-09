Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032457/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Risk Management & Safety Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $456.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$456.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$641.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$436.7 Million by the year 2027.
Claims Management Software Segment to Record 8% CAGR
In the global Claims Management Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$163.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$268.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
CareFusion Corporation
Clarity Group Inc.
Conduent Inc.
Datix Limited
Health Catalyst
MetricStream, Inc.
MRM Group LLC
Prista Corporation
Quantros Inc.
Riskonnect Inc.
RiskQual Technologies
RL Solutions
RLDatix
Salus Global Corporation
Smartgate Solutions Ltd.
The Patient Safety Company
Verge Health
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032457/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk
Management & Safety Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Risk Management & Safety
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Risk Management & Safety
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Claims Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Claims Management Software
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Claims Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Care Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Care Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long-Term Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Long-Term Care Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Long-Term Care Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Patient Safety and Risk Management Software
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,
Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term
Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,
Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term
Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,
Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term
Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,
Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term
Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk Management &
Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and
Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals,
Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &
Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care
Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,
Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk
Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term
Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety
and Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,
Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient
Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care
Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety
and Risk Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk
Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance
Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient Safety and
Risk Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety
Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims
Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety
and Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,
Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032457/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032457/?utm_source=GNW