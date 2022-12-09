Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032457/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Risk Management & Safety Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $456.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$456.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$641.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$436.7 Million by the year 2027.







Claims Management Software Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Claims Management Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$163.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$268.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

CareFusion Corporation

Clarity Group Inc.

Conduent Inc.

Datix Limited

Health Catalyst

MetricStream, Inc.

MRM Group LLC

Prista Corporation

Quantros Inc.

Riskonnect Inc.

RiskQual Technologies

RL Solutions

RLDatix

Salus Global Corporation

Smartgate Solutions Ltd.

The Patient Safety Company

Verge Health





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032457/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk

Management & Safety Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Risk Management & Safety

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Risk Management & Safety

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Claims Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Claims Management Software

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Claims Management

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Care Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Care Centers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Long-Term Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Long-Term Care Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Long-Term Care Centers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Patient Safety and Risk Management Software

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care

Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,

Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term

Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care

Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care

Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,

Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term

Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,

Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term

Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,

Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term

Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care

Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk Management &

Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and

Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals,

Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care

Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk &

Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care

Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,

Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Patient Safety and Risk

Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term

Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety

and Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,

Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -

Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory

Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient

Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Care

Centers, Long-Term Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Geographic

Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety

and Risk Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by Type - Risk

Management & Safety Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance

Solutions and Claims Management Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patient Safety and

Risk Management Software by Type - Risk Management & Safety

Solutions, Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims

Management Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Patient Safety

and Risk Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Risk Management & Safety Solutions, Governance,

Risk & Compliance Solutions and Claims Management Software for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Safety and Risk Management Software by End-Use -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032457/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________