India Stadium Lighting Markets, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028: Government Initiatives Such as Khelo India, Fit India, & Smart City to Impact Growth

India Stadium Lighting Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.0% during 2022-2028.

Attributed to upcoming sports tournaments in India along with a significantly growing televised market of live sports for instance IPL media rights were sold for INR 16,347 crore for the period (2018-2022) and is expected to garner INR 50,000 crore for the period (2023-2027), as a result the infrastructure funding for stadiums is expected to augment during the forecast period.

Stadium lighting being an important aspect for live sports telecasting is expected to be driven on the back of cash inflow into the development of sports infrastructure in India.

India Stadium Lighting Market report thoroughly covers the market by product offerings, set up type, types, installation types, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India Stadium Lighting Market Synopsis

India stadium lighting market growth is anticipated to witness its significance during the forecast period, on the back of government initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India, Smart City, awards and appreciation to athletes delivering excellence in varied sporting events and others.

The initiatives are aimed to promote sports across India and boost sporting infrastructure to achieve excellence in Olympic, and other major sports events. Such initiatives are aiding construction of stadiums and arenas across India which would directly provide impetus for growth to the India stadium lighting market during the forecast period.

In 2020, the outburst of coronavirus adversely affected the growth of the India stadium lighting market and the demand for stadium light plunged owing to government imposed nation-wide lockdown in addition to disruption in supply chain that led to the halt in operations of manufacturing industries. Moreover, inventory management and unavailability of skilled workers during the period further restricted growth of the market.

Market By Set Up Type Analysis

It is more difficult to provide lighting solutions for an outdoor stadium than for indoor stadiums due to various factors such as a lamps and luminaires being waterproof, the structure being able to handle adverse weather conditions, light dispersion and avoiding interference with playing conditions.

The aforementioned factors necessitate the use of specialized 'Focus lights,' which are more expensive than standard floodlights, for providing lighting solutions to outdoor stadiums, which explains the significant share of outdoor, by set-up type in India's stadium lighting market.

Market by Regions Type Analysis

The western region has a significant share of the India stadium lighting market, closely followed by the northern region, owning to stadiums built in the region such as Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat, the International Cricket Stadium in Jaipur, and other similar projects.

Furthermore, Adani university, transstadial University and other upcoming universities in the region are important cogs for stadium lighting market.

Company Profiles

Signify Innovations India Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Wipro Lighting

Osram Lighting Private Ltd.

Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Halonix Technologies Private Ltd.

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Leksa Lighting Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Transrail Lighting Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

By Offerings

Lamps & Luminaires

Light Source

LED

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Services

Control Systems

By Set Up Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Type

Dynamic

Static

By Installation Type

New

Retrofit

By Regions

Northern

Southern

Eastern

Western

