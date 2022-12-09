Global Media and Entertainment Digital Storage Report 2022: Trends Influencing Digital Cinema; Broadcast; Satellite; Cable; Network; Internet and OTT and VOD Distribution

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Digital Storage for Media and Entertainment Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes requirements and trends in worldwide data storage for entertainment content acquisition; editing; archiving and digital preservation; as well as digital cinema; broadcast; satellite; cable; network; internet and OTT and VOD distribution.

Data storage is a key element in the digital transformation of content creation, editing, distribution and reception. Data capacity and communication speed increases, changing form factors, lowered product prices and the growing familiarity with digital editing, digital intermediates and various forms of digital distribution are key components in the continued growth and development of entertainment.

Capacity and performance trends as well as media projections are made for each of the various market segments. Industry storage capacity and revenue projections include direct attached storage, cloud (including object storage), real-time as well as near-line network storage.

Key Topics Covered:

Acknowledgements

The Author

Executive Summary

Key Points

Introduction

Cinema and Video Formats

Media and Entertainment Professional Storage Survey

Content Creation and Acquisition

Feature Film Acquisition

Tv Production

Film Scanning

Storage Capacity Projections for Digital Content Acquisition

Post Production Including Editing and Special Effects

Non-Linear Editing (Nle)

Post Production Storage

Flash Memory for Editing

Editing and the Cloud

Special Effects and Other Post Production

Summary Post-Production Digital Storage Capacity Demand

Storage Capacity and Storage Revenue Projections for Nle, Special Effects and Other Post

Production Activities

Media and Entertainment Content Distribution

Lower Bandwidth Richer Media Distribution Technology

Local Broadcast

Cable Distribution

Satellite Headend

Tv Networks

Digital Cinema

Hard Disk Drives Used in Digital Cinema

Assumption for Digital Cinema Storage

Professional Media and Entertainment Internet Distribution

Video on Demand (Vod)

Summary of Non-Archive Entertainment and Media Storage

Archiving and Digital Preservation

Hard Disk Drives

Magnetic Tape

Optical Discs

Cloud and Object Archive Storage

Survey Archive Results

Digital Conversion of Older Analog Content

Costs of Digital Conversion

Costs of Long-Term Storage

Archiving of Digital Created Content

Total Archive and Preservation Storage Projections

Archiving Storage: Off-Line, Near-Line, in the Cloud

Uses of Archived Content - Making An Archive Roi

Migration of Content to Avoid Format Obsolescence

Capacity Requirements by Market Segment

Storage Revenue Estimates by Market Segment

Storage Media Projections

Touch Rate Versus Response Time

Response Time Definition

Touch Rate Definition

Touch Rate Vs. Response Time

Technology Regions

Io Object Size Curve

Media Projections for Media and Entertainment

Conclusions

Some Media and Entertainment Market Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/962beg