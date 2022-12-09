Male Plus Uses Three Stimulating Ingredients

Fort Lauderdale, FL , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many reasons to need a libido-enhancer. A man might struggle to perform in the bedroom due to a specific and ongoing condition, like erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation. In other cases, they may simply be suffering from the short-term effects of a stressful situation. The latter was part of what inspired Tim Torfs to launch his natural libido-enhancing health and wellness solution, Male Plus.



“Ever since Covid19, I noticed a lot of stress and insecurities with my clients,” says Torfs, a serial entrepreneur who has launched both nutritional supplement and wellness centers in the health and wellness industry, “During my coaching conversations, I noticed that the discussion was increasingly focused on concerns about libido. Everyone was working from home. They were trapped due to lockdowns and lacked significant social interactions. It was a hard time — and stress levels were high.”

The facts bear out Torfs’s own observations. WHO has reported a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression around the world due to the pandemic. The American Psychological Association reported in early 2021 that the stress levels weren’t going back down over time, either.

“In Belgium, there was no alternative food supplement that boosts your libido,” continues Torfs, “So I worked on a capsule that naturally stimulates blood flow throughout the body, including the nether regions. That's how Male Plus was born.” The libido-enhancing supplement leans on three key ingredients that are well-known for enhancing sexual abilities and desire:

Torfs combined this trio with other 100% natural ingredients to create a targeted formula that naturally stimulates blood flow and helps overcome bedroom-related concerns for men. Since its inception, Male Plus has continued to grow in popularity as a natural, safe, and effective option for men with erectile concerns. It is currently in the process of entering the U.S. market, as well. Soon stressed-out American men will be able to tap into its invigorating side effects as they seek to destress and restore some fun into the more intimate areas of life again, post-pandemic.

About Male Plus:

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.