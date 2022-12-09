Male Plus Is Naturally Extending Intimate Times

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premature ejaculation is a common struggle among men of all ages. Cleveland Clinic reports that 30% to 40% of men experience the unpleasant issue at some point in their life. The medical site adds that one in five men between the ages of 18 and 59 communicate having dealt with incidences of that nature.



While very normal, premature ejaculation can be a distressing event for both a man and his partner. Mayo Clinic points out that the symptoms can be both lifelong as well as acquired over the course of time. The condition can also be caused by various factors, from psychological concerns to biological ones. Anxiety, stress, poor body image, erectile dysfunction, negative past sexual experiences, irregular hormone levels, and many other factors can contribute.

Although a common cause for concern in the bedroom, premature ejaculation is often not dangerous or specific enough to treat with strong prescription medications. Even when more serious intervention is sought out, Mayo Clinic lists behavioral techniques and counseling as additional options alongside medicine.

Those who wish to address the issue while avoiding strong chemical solutions can also opt for a more natural alternative, like Male Plus. “Male Plus uses 100% all-natural ingredients,” says company founder Tim Torfs, “The formula includes natural libido-enhancing components, like Maca powder and Tribulus Terrestris. These stimulate bodily blood flow, providing a gentle solution that is sure to impress anyone’s partner.” Torfs goes on to explain that Male Plus isn’t an instant fix. Due to its natural ingredients , it can take a few hours to start to see results. Once they kick in, though, the supplement can make it much easier to achieve and maintain an erection at any point over the course of the next day or two.

“For those struggling with premature ejaculation, this gives them a chance to extend their timer a bit,” says Torfs, “It can ease the distress and help them enjoy themselves again. After all, that’s our motto at Male Plus. Life should be fun — and that starts in the bedroom.”

About Male Plus:

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.