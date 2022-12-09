Signati™ Medical, Inc. Completes Acquisition of SuperiorVAS Intellectual Property and Technology

Providence, RI, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signati™ Medical, Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of all of the intellectual property and technology of SuperiorVAS, LLC, a privately held company in Raleigh, NC. The IP covers methods to create a vasectomy through ablation of the vas deferens—an advancement in a critical technology. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of this advanced technology complements our current pipeline to provide minimally invasive vasectomy procedures. Our focus continues to be our bipolar radio frequency sealing technology for the vasectomy market,” says Bill Prentice, CEO of Signati™ Medical, Inc.



Signati’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gerard Henry, adds, “The ablation of the vas deferens could be another option for Urologists to perform a minimally invasive vasectomy with the use of the Signati unique generator. We need to shift the responsibility of sterilization from women to men by simplifying the procedure and eliminating fear thus changing the perception of vastectomy.”

About Signati™ Medical

Signati™ Medical is a medical device company that endeavors to take vasectomy to a new level of comfort, safety, and speed. A medical device company dedicated to advancing men’s health, Signati™ plans to launch the first innovation in vasectomy in more than 20 years with a procedure that would be fast for physicians and comfortable for patients. Signati’s bipolar Sealed Vasectomy Procedure™, designed to take just minutes, could be done right in the urologist’s office and would offer advantages for patients including easier recovery compared to some current vasectomy techniques.

“Leading Innovation in Men's Health”



To learn more, visit www.signatimed.com.

Not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements and the subject product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The device is not currently being marketed, nor is it available for sale in any country.