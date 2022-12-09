Earthling Security Introduces Compliant Managed Security Services Provider (CMSSP) Model

RESTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthling Security is forging a new space that merges the language and tools of DevOps and automation with that of compliance, governance and security operations. Earthling is amongst the first to offer a Compliant Managed Security Service Provider (CMSSP) product and service offering. As a part of this offering, Earthling provides fully managed security services supported by an Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) Library to deploy cloud environments that are fully compliant with the standard or standards that meet the needs of their clients.

As a Compliant Managed Security Service Provider (CMSSP), Earthling frees their customers from the costly lift associated with DevSecOps, allowing them to efficiently focus on the work that is important to them. By automating the implementation of operational compliance controls for various regulatory verticals, Earthling's CMSSP offering can support organizations on any single or multi-cloud environment. Earthling's service offerings are provided in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform and supports a variety of regulatory verticals and compliance standards including FedRAMP, CMMC, StateRAMP, PCI and HIPAA as well as ISO and NIST.

Managing the process of creating a compliant environment and achieving an Authorization to Operate (ATO) or certification from end to end means Earthling is able to streamline the compliance process from design to documentation and ultimately artifact collection and audit management. Essentially, Earthling has laid out an automation foundation and framework for CMSSP in AWS, Azure and GCP that encompasses secure infrastructure deployments, ongoing security operations and compliance management.

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security and Secure DevSecOps solutions company. Earthling has also been an accredited FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide automated, tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients.

