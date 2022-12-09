Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2021 to USD 15.94 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, offering, deployment, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market are Neverfail, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, RedHat, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., HP Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, IGEL Technology, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co., Nutanix, Inc., Ericom Software, Inc., Evolve IP, LLC., NVIDIA Corporation, Vagrant (HashiCorp, Inc.), and VMware, Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Scope of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment, By Offering, By Application, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Neverfail, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, RedHat, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., HP Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, IGEL Technology, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co., Nutanix, Inc., Ericom Software, Inc., Evolve IP, LLC., NVIDIA Corporation, Vagrant (HashiCorp, Inc.), and VMware, Inc., among others

Segmentation Analysis

Cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The deployment includes on-premise and cloud. Cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As VDI is relatively less expensive and has a robust network infrastructure in industrialized nations, the cloud sector drives the majority of demand. In order to completely eliminate the risk of a cyberattack, the cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure manufacturers are also putting a lot of effort into producing a high-level security patch. This factor is also significantly increasing end-user demand, which is propelling the market for virtual desktop infrastructure.

The solution segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The offering includes solution and services. The solution segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is growing as a result of the use of virtual desktop infrastructure solutions by several enterprises, which fuels demand among SMEs. All economies, especially those that are developing, depend heavily on small enterprises. According to the World Bank, SMEs in emerging economies account for 40% of GDP and 60% of all employment. As a result, the market is growing as virtual desktop infrastructure solutions are increasingly used by SME's.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Due to increased security (centralization of IT functions) and businesses concentrating on boosting employee productivity, the market in the region is growing, which suggests future expansion of the virtual desktop infrastructure market in the area. VDI technology are helping American businesses to guarantee the safety of their workers while delivering better remote connectivity, accelerating segment advancement.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2029.

When compared to non-persistent virtual desktops, the region's market is primarily driven by the high level of personalization and desktop customization features. The actual user data is kept on the desktop while the persistent VDI's storage is kept on a separate logical drive, which allows it to be integrated with the underlying virtual machine. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of the rising popularity of BYOD policies across the board in businesses. The majority of VDI providers are broadening their product lines to attract more customers in the area.

China

China Virtual Desktop Infrastructure’s market size was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the region's educational institutions moving toward digitization during the pandemic outbreak, the industry is expanding. Virtualized desktops are supporting educational institutions in bridging the gap between students and instructors by providing remote access, thereby elevating the product demand across the education industry since students are facing significant pauses in learning and instruction. Furthermore, the market expansion potential will expand as colleges use Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) to set up new virtual teaching labs.

India

India's Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2029. The market expansion in India is increasing rapidly as a result of falling solution prices, particularly those for GPUs, storage, and flash memory. On their VDI platforms, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) providers can now offer users a near-zero latency experience thanks to fast solid-state drives and powerful GPUs. Virtual desktop solutions are predicted to equal the performance of actual PCs as network performance improves quickly with the advent of Services-defined networking and 5G networks, opening up new growth prospects for the industry in the region.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, chemicals, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the electronics sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward working from home. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in the adoption of working from anywhere.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for Virtual Desktop Infrastructures from various end-users.

