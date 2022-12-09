Unify Health Labs Celebrates over 1 Million Units Sold of Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unify Health Labs TM Multi-GI 5 TM digestive health supplement celebrates selling over 1 million units. Created by music legend Randy Jackson, Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 uses 12 dynamic gut-health boosters to help promote effects such as healthy digestion, better weight management, and increased energy levels. Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 combines prebiotics, probiotics, and a special GI health blend, to give users maximum support for a healthy gut and stomach. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria in the gut that promote smooth digestion and a strong immune system. Prebiotics are a special food that feeds your probiotics and the one-of-a-kind GI Health Blend includes ingredients shown to soothe and support your digestive health. Together, these science-backed ingredients in Multi-GI 5 help users take control of their gut health, help digestive issues, and enjoy a revitalized sense of whole body health.†*



What is Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5?

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 is a powerful dietary supplement powder that helps revitalize your health through the gut. Designed with 12 powerful gut-health boosters, Unify Health Labs' Multi-GI 5 supports healthy digestion, increased energy levels, weight management, and a strong gastrointestinal lining -- allowing for a renewed sense of whole-body health. Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 is a revolutionary digestive supplement made with 3 ultra-powerful blends that can give unparalleled support to your gut health: prebiotics, probiotics, and a proprietary GI health blend. Prebiotics feed and strengthen probiotics. Probiotic supplements have been shown to support digestion, promote healthy immune functions, help regulate bowel movements and contribute to weight loss. Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 also contains a special GI health blend that helps soothe and support the digestive tract. These 3 groundbreaking gut-health blends make Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 a trusted whole-body support formula that users can utilize to help achieve weight loss goals to look and feel better than ever.†*

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 Key Ingredients†*

Probiotic Blend (Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus plantarum) - A blend of 5 powerful strains of beneficial bacteria that help reduce gas and bloating, and optimize digestion. Probiotics can help reduce digestive discomfort.

Prebiotic Blend (Fructooligosacchride - Chicory Root) - High-quality fiber that feeds probiotics. Probiotics are essential for nutrient absorption, supporting proper digestion, and helping to reduce cravings for unhealthy food.

GI Health Blend (Fermented L-Glutamine, Magnesium BHB (KetoVantage®), Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice Root Extract, BioPerine® Piper Nigrum Extract, Berberine Hydrochloride, Zinc) - A special blend that soothes gastrointestinal issues and supports a healthy GI lining. Our GI health blend also enhances bioavailability and supports the strength of the gut lining, which can result in positive effects like better gastrointestinal health and a stable bacterial environment.



Suggested Use of Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

Randy Jackson’s Unify Health Labs recommends drinking the delicious strawberry lemonade Multi-GI 5 drink once a day. To use Multi-GI 5, simply mix a scoop of its easy-to-dissolve powdered supplement with drinking water or your favorite beverage.

Where to Buy Unify Health Labs Multi GI-5

Bottles of Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 can be purchased at www.unifyhealthlabs.com for $69.95, with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Unify Health Labs:

Founded by world-renowned musician, record producer, and A&R executive Randy Jackson, the Unify Health Labs team develops multi-action health supplements inspired by Jackson's own personal wellness journey. Each product helps people simplify their health routines and achieve optimal health. Unify Health Labs offers only the finest nutritional supplements backed by scientific research. Products are made with quality ingredients, free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic fillers, and food coloring, quality tested by third-party labs, and manufactured in the USA. Other best-selling Unify Health Labs products include Total Multi-Cleanse, Multi-Metabolic 5 , and Multi-Digest 6 . For the latest news, follow @unifyhealthlabs on Instagram.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.