Real Estate Investors in Toronto Vote Buttonwood Property Management the Best Rated Company

Toronto, ON, Canada, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buttonwood Property Management was designed since its inception to put clients first, including both Property Owners (Landlords) and Tenants.

The goal is to help property owners create real estate wealth over time and for Tenants to enjoy their stay with us and feel at home. Buttonwood Property Management accomplishes this by helping real estate investors identify and acquire investment properties, find the best tenants, maintain the properties and manage superior relationships with all involved parties. As industry experts, the team is attentive to tenants’ needs and works hard to build a collaborative relationship with tenants based on trust.

Buttonwood Property Management is hyper-focused on what matters most to the customers. The committed team is intensely focused on serving our clients and helping them achieve their peace of mind and business objectives.

One of the comprehensive service offerings includes Residential Property Management. Once a property is rented and the tenant is settled in their new home the team continues to develop the relationship to ensure effective lessee and tenant relations. As a premier property management company in Toronto, the team also believes that properly maintaining your property will contribute towards retaining the value of your real estate asset. The Toronto Residential Management Services program covers: Condo apartments, condo townhomes, freehold townhomes, single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, and multiplex residential properties.

Buttonwood Property Management can also help with Residential Property Rentals for landlords to find the right tenants. Renting to the wrong tenants can become a nightmare and here is where the team of experts will set rental strategies to suit specific clients’ needs. A few companies get the tenant screening process right, which will ultimately affect your return on investment. At Buttonwood Property Management, we adopt our proprietary tenant screening processes and procedures to ensure only the best candidates are considered for your property.

To build real estate wealth over time, Buttonwood Property Management also provides Commercial Property Management and helps clients increase the overall return on investments. This offering was added to the service catalog after many client requests to host both their residential and commercial real estate portfolio under one roof. The relationships built with tenants are core to their service offerings and a key differentiator in providing distinguished service. Over the years, the company has managed to earn the trust of neighborhoods and grew into Toronto’s top-rated commercial & residential property management company.

Buttonwood Property Management also shares insights regarding Real Estate Investments, giving consultations on buying and selling assets. As part of a holistic approach to investing, experts recommend brick and mortar assets as part of the portfolio. For interested clients that are looking to build long-term real estate wealth, the investment consulting service is focused on helping to find, acquire and manage investment properties in the Greater Toronto Area.

Throughout 11 years of operation, the company has never received a single negative review across all platforms, such as Better Business Bureau, Google Review, Yelp and Facebook. Instead, what loyal customers say about Buttonwood is what drives the team to continue going over and above the call of duty on a daily basis. A flawless reputation in a customer service industry that primarily deals with solving issues is unheard of. This impeccable reputation created a loyal client base with the lion’s share of growth coming from words-of-mouth referrals.

Here is what clients have to say: “Buttonwood helped us find and close on an investment property, placed a great tenant and managed the daily activities on our behalf. They made investing in Toronto real estate stress free and lucrative.” said one of the satisfied customers. “The best property management and rental services company for Toronto landlords. They are super knowledgeable helpful, dedicated and friendly.”

