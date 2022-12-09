Packaging Automation Market is Estimated to Hit Worth of US$ 74.53 Bn in 2023 and Rise Further to Breach a Revenue of US$ 161.66 Bn at a CAGR of 8.05% by year 2033-end | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging automation market is projected to register at a moderate-paced CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period. The packaging automation market is currently valued at US$ 74.53 Bn in 2023. By 2033, demand for Packaging Automation is expected to reach a high of US$ 161.66 Bn.



Demand for packaging automation to guarantee the longevity of items during transit has increased as disposable income has grown, leading to an increased standard of living. Because of this quality, companies in the retail, transportation, food and beverage, and medical sectors are lured to use innovative packaging system solutions in order to speed up production for a wide audience. Several companies are investing in state-of-the-art packaging technologies in response to the rising importance of supply chain integration. These innovations boost the efficiency of assembly line processes and help companies reduce the number of workers required on the line.

Given the anticipated significant growth of the pharmaceutical business in the upcoming years, there will probably be a bigger demand for eco-friendly packaging choices. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Association, the global pharmaceutical sector would be valued at US$1,430 Bn by 2020. (IFPMA).

As the pharmaceutical industry grows, so would the demand for packaging automation to keep drugs safe from the environment and prevent them from changing in any way that could affect their efficacy. The pharmaceutical industry is investing heavily in packaging systems to improve efficiency and customer service. Automation in the packaging of medical devices like bottles, catheters, caps & closures, inhalers, syringes, disposables, and more helps reduce human error, boosts product quality, and protects patients. The need for packaging automation is expected to rise as a result of these factors.

The high price of creating and maintaining these machines is slowing the expansion of the packaging automation market. Adding state-of-the-art features and requiring specially trained workers are expected to increase the final price of these machines. In addition, regular and thorough maintenance of the machines is required to ensure their continued and reliable operation, which entails additional expenses. Government regulations concerning worker safety in automated packaging processes also act as a barrier to the industry's expansion.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, Asia-Pacific was responsible for 38 % of all income.

In terms of revenue, the filling equipment sub segment accounted for 23% of the whole in 2022.

For the period between 2023 and 2033, the pharmaceutical application sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3 %.

37.6% of the projected 2022 revenue came from the food processing sector.

Competitive Landscape

To meet the growing demand from factories around the world, leading companies in the packaging automation market plan to invest in R&D to develop innovative packaging automation systems. As the use of smart factories and industrial automation grows, it is expected that leading companies are likely to release cutting-edge products that are expected to make pick-and-place work more reliable.

Recent developments in the packaging automation market include:

Maxpack Machinery LLC unveiled Leap by Max pack, an innovative piece of packing equipment that allows the customer to pay overtime, in August 2022. Leap is Maxpack's solution to the expanding Buy Now, Pay Later industry. You can buy the automation gear in premium bundles with zero percent interest, a guarantee, and no credit check for 18 months.

ULMA Packaging, in May of 2022, announced that their newly developed, compact tray sealer, the TSA 400, would be showcased at the upcoming IFFA 2022. The manufacturer claims that the TSA 400 can perform in SKIN, MAP, LEAFSKINTM, and LEAFMAPTM applications, demonstrating the machine's versatility. Because of its compact size and high throughput in a short distance of only 2.3 meters, it is ideally suited for spaces with limited floor plans.

Key Segments in the Packaging Automation Market

By Offering:

Solution Case Sealers & Erectors Wrappers Stretch Wrappers Flow Wrappers Shrink Wrappers Filling Sleevers & Cartoners Markers & Labelers Strappers Palletizer and Depalletize Automated Mailer Systems Case Packers Vertical/Top Load Case Packer Wrap-around Load Case Packer Horizontal/Side Load Case Packer Others Others

Services Consulting Support & Maintenance Installation & Training



By Automation Type:

Robotic Pick & Place Automation

Secondary Packaging Automation

Tertiary & Palletizing Automation





By Industry Vehicle:

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations

E-commerce & Logistics E-commerce Contract Packaging Logistics Companies

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Chemical & Refinery

Aerospace & Defense

Others

