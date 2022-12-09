Dental Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach USD 15.5 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dental equipment market generated 8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $15.5 Billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Procedure Type, Product Type, End User, and Region Drivers Growing demand for oral hygiene High prevalence of gingivitis, caries Growing disposable income of consumers The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure worldwide Consumers’ increased focus on beauty Opportunities Advancement in technology to improve surgical treatments Restraints Lack of reimbursement facilities and high cost of dental imaging systems for dental procedures

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the dental equipment market witnessed a negative growth, owing to the prohibition of social gathering and lockdown implemented by the government.

Dental treatments were put on hold due to the risk and fear of COVID-19 transmission. Also, most dental patients restricted themselves from visiting hospitals and dental clinics. These factors led to the reduced use of dental equipment and less demand for advanced equipment for non-invasive dental methods.

Moreover, the financial crises faced by many consumers during the pandemic made them unable to afford expensive dental treatments. This also led to the reduced growth of dental equipment market.

In addition, most of the manufacturing companies either paused their production activities or completely shut down their units for some time due to less availability of labor.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dental equipment market based on procedure type, product type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on procedure type, the orthodontic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the endodontic segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the restorative, peridontal, and others segments.

Based on product type, the dental laser equipment segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global dental equipment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental software and imaging segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the dental radiology equipment, mechanical systems, and others segments.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global dental equipment market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies the academic institute and research centers segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global dental equipment market analyzed in the research include A-Dec Inc., Aseptico Inc., 3M, Biolase Inc., Bien-Air Medical Technologies, Dentsply Sirona, GC Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dental equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

