Location Services Announces Senior Leadership Team Additions

Carmel, Indiana, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Location Services, LLC announced today that the recovery management and loss mitigation service company has made several recent hires to help strengthen its senior leadership team. Additions include Carolynn Huter, VP of Human Resources; Peggy Hood, VP of Operations; Ken Garbez, VP of Remarketing Services; Jennifer Perry, VP of Title Operations; Joseph Kalliath, Director of Technology; Jeremy Turner, Director of Vendor Relations; Miriam Salama, Director of Business Development; and Brett Odom, Director of Credit Union Services.

“We are excited to add top industry talent to our already seasoned team,” said Jerry Kroshus, CEO of Location Services, LLC. “We are experiencing rapid growth and recognized we needed additional talent and depth to properly serve our clients and vendors. Our new team members are highly respected industry leaders, and we are thrilled they have joined us.”

Huter, Hood, Garbez, Perry and Turner are all based in Carmel, Indiana, at Location Services’ headquarters. These leaders have extensive third-party servicing experience and have all worked together in the past. Kalliath brings 20+ years of management experience overseeing application development. Salama has 10+ years working in vendor compliance, while Odom has a management background in the credit union servicing and insurance industries.

“We continue to build a first-class organization and adding this group further strengthens our ability to perform at the highest levels,” said Jose Delgado, Chief Client and Operations Officer of Location Services, LLC. “These new team members have already made immediate impacts in their respective divisions, and we look forward to many more contributions from all of them.”

Location Services also announced that their penetration levels with successful LPR (License Plate Recognition) recoveries continue to increase month over month.

“As InsightLPR, our LPR platform partner, continues to grow and gain market share with agents and clients, we are definitely benefiting from their momentum,” said Kroshus. “John Nethery, CEO at InsightLPR, has built a great team and model. They have made incredible progress as a company.”

“It’s a very exciting time for us at Location Services. The loyalty and opportunities received from clients that we previously serviced at other organizations is very rewarding. Their continued faith and trust in us is beyond gratifying,” added Delgado.

“We are very fortunate to have Delaware Street Capital (DSC) as our parent company. The support and resources they provide us enable us to grow and expand in a positive direction,” said Kroshus.

About Location Services

Location Services, LLC is a recovery management and loss mitigation service company providing solutions for skip locate, collateral recovery, transportation and remarketing. Location Services is owned by Delaware Street Capital (DSC), a Bluhm family investment vehicle, providing significant financial strength and backing to Location Services. For additional information about Location Services, visit locationservices.com.

