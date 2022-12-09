Global Oleochemicals Market to Reach $43.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oleochemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032377/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fatty Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fatty Alcohol segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Oleochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Glycerin Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR
In the global Glycerin segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
Cargill, Inc.
Chemrez Technologies, Inc.
Corbion NV.
Emery Oleochemicals
Evonik Industries
Godrej Industries
IOI Corporation Berhad
Kao Chemicals
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
Nouryon
Oleon NV
SABIC
Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
Wilmar International Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032377/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Oleochemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fatty
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fatty Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fatty
Alcohol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fatty Alcohol by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Alcohol by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glycerin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Glycerin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glycerin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Polymers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Oleochemicals Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Personal Care & Cosmetics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soap &
Detergents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Soap & Detergents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Soap & Detergents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty
Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Application -
Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care &
Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty
Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Application -
Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics,
Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid, Fatty
Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol,
Glycerin and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid,
Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oleochemicals by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid,
Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oleochemicals by Application - Other Applications,
Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages,
Soap & Detergents and Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oleochemicals by
Application - Other Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal
Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents and
Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food &
Beverages, Soap & Detergents and Polymers for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Oleochemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleochemicals by Type - Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Oleochemicals by Type -
Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Oleochemicals by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fatty Acid,
Fatty Alcohol, Glycerin and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032377/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Oleochemicals Market to Reach $43.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oleochemicals estimated at US$25. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oleochemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032377/?utm_source=GNW