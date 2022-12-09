New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Scanning Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372083/?utm_source=GNW





The global 3D scanning market is expected to grow from $ 4.46 billion in 2021 to $ 5.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D scanning market is expected to reach $ 8.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The 3D scanning market consists of sales of 3D scanning by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to create 3D models of real-world objects. 3D scanning refers to imaging device technology that collects real-world object distance point measurements and converts them into a virtual 3-D object. 3D scanning provides users with highly accurate measurements and the ability to fully utilize, visualize, and modify data captured with a 3D scanner by taking multiple snapshots of an object. The purpose of 3D scanning is to imagine the end product nodes before the beginning of the manufacturing process.



The main types of 3D scanning are optical scanners, laser scanners, and structured light scanners.An optical scanner refers to a computer input device that scans codes, text, or graphic images directly into a computer or computer system using a light beam.



The different offerings include hardware, software, and services that include various applications such as entertainment and media, aerospace and defense, healthcare, civil and architecture, industrial manufacturing, and others.



North America was the largest region in the 3D scanning market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the 3D scanning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in demand for virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to propel the growth of the 3D scanning market going forward. Virtual reality refers to the digitally created 3D environment using advanced computer technology to create objects and scenes that appear to be real to the user, making them feel immersed in their surroundings. 3D scanning helps by bringing real objects and scenes into a virtual world that can be accessed remotely. For instance, according to the International Data Corporation, a US-based media, events, and research company, during the first quarter of 2022, the global shipments of VR headsets jumped 241.6% as compared to the same period last year. Therefore, the rise in demand for virtual reality and augmented reality will propel the 3D scanning market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D scanning market.Major companies operating in the 3D scanning sector are focused on developing advanced, innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in October 2021, API Metrology, a US-based company specializing in 3D measurements and high-volume metrology solutions, launched iScan3D based on laser technology.It is a hand-held metrology grade 3D scanner.



This scanner has improved optics and blue-crossed laser lines to generate a metrology grade point cloud quickly and accurately. The integrated process controller in iScan3D communicates with API’s Radian Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Laser Tracker to precisely supervise scanning positions and deliver high-precision measuring and scanning.



In January 2021, Cox, a US-based cable television company, acquired Fyusion for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Cox aimed to help auto dealers rapidly scan used cars.



Also, Fyusion and Cox want to provide customers with accurate reports of vehicle damage by providing 3D imagery using AI powers. Fyusion is a US-based company that uses AI-based 3D imaging to create products.



The countries covered in the 3D scanning market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The 3D scanning market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 3D scanning market statistics, including 3D scanning industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with 3D scanning market share, detailed 3D scanning market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 3D scanning industry. This 3D scanning market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

