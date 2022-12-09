Artist Johnathan Schultz Announces Free Mint for His Collection Which Includes Real Diamonds for Holders

Miami, FL, USA, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GemSet, a luxury NFT collection created by artist Johnathan Schultz, has announced that they are rewarding holders with real, physical diamonds in addition to hosting the public mint of the Gemesis collection for free, in hopes to uplift and give back to the NFT community following the recent impact.

“We want to show that there is still hope for the NFT community despite these difficult times. We believe in supporting builders and others who are committed to Web3 regardless of market sentiment. Our mission is to bring this community together and lend a helping hand,” said Schultz. “We know that the NFT industry will eventually recover from this difficult period, so why not give something back to those who have dedicated their time and energy into making it happen. We are here to offer a unique reward system that acknowledges everyone.”



GemSet reveals it has 2,500 diamonds packaged and ready to be delivered to holders of The Gemesis NFT Collection. Gemesis is a 2.5k NFT collection that offers an all-access pass to the upcoming GemSet drop, the 10k generative NFT collection.



Each Gemesis NFT gives the holder the ability to redeem one (1) physical (IRL) diamond. Each diamond may marginally vary in quality, size, and value with the average carat weight being .1, and 3mm in diameter, and all diamonds are round brilliant cut, G/H color and VS+ clarity. Once a diamond is redeemed using an NFT, no additional diamonds may be redeemed by the holder or by any subsequent buyer of the particular NFT.



All of the artwork and properties of each NFT, referred to as Gems, are hand drawn by Schultz himself. They are fluid, inclusive, and mischievous, and are unconfined by space and time. Each Gem NFT contains nostalgic traits that will take you back to your childhood and reward your diamond hands with actual diamonds. The Gemesis NFT Mint date is set for December 10th, 2022.

About GemSet

GemSet - GemSet is a premiere luxury NFT collection created by innovative artist and entrepreneur Johnathan Schultz. All of the artwork and properties of each NFT, called Gems, are hand drawn by Schultz himself. Gem is described as an ethereal being who represents all of our authentic selves. They are fluid, inclusive, and mischievous, and are unconfined by space and time. Each Gem NFT contains nostalgic traits that will take you back to your childhood and reward your diamond hands with actual diamonds.

About Johnathan

South African artist Johnathan Schultz is pushing the boundaries of what art can be. Mr. Schultz is inspired by diamonds and is widely recognized for his ability to blend precious stones into his iconic pieces. His most notable work: a giant 3D recreation of Nelson Mandela’s fingerprint, encrusted with over 9k diamonds set in 18k carat white gold. It’s touted as one of the largest diamond sculptures created in the 21st century. Now, Mr. Schultz is paving the way for the future of digital luxury through @GemSet NFT and making diamonds last forever on the blockchain.