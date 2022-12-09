New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372081/?utm_source=GNW



The global welding gas/shielding gas market is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2021 to $2.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $3.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The welding gas or shielding gas market consists of sales of welding gas or shielding gas services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to keep air out of arcs, metal fabrication, high carbon steel, aluminum-based containers, and join different metals to form containers. Welding gas, or shielding gas, refers to the combination of various chemically inert or semi-inert gases that are utilised to protect the welding area from moisture and other environmental gases in commercial welding.



The main types of welding gas or shielding gas are argon, carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, and other types. Argon is a non-toxic inert gas used for welding on aluminium and magnesium metals. The main storage, transportation, and distributionmodese are cylinder and packaged gasdistribution, and merchant liquid and bulk distribution. These are applicable in metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, and otherapplicationsn. The various end-user industries include metal manufacturing and fabrication, construction, energy, aerospace, and other end-user industries



North America was the largest region in the welding gas/shielding gas market in 2021. The regions covered in this welding gas/shielding gas market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Growth in metal manufacturing and metal fabrication industries is expected to propel the growth of the welding gas or shielding gas market forward.Metal manufacturing and metal fabrication refer to the process of manufacturing metal sheets and castings by smelting, casting, and mining metal.



Welding and shielding gases are used in the fabrication and manufacturing of metal products to join two parts of metal sheets due to their properties such as strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion. For instance, in 2022, according to World Population Review, a US-based global independent organisation that provides demographic information about the population, total global steel production in 2021 was 1950.5 million tonnes and 4 million tonnes in 2020, representing a 3.7% increase in total global production. Further, according to Canadian Industry Statistics, a Canada-based government agency that provides industrial data, the total manufacturing value of metal fabricated products was $42.4 billion in 2019 and increased by up to 8.2% every year in Canada. Therefore, the growing metal manufacturing and metal fabrication industries are driving the welding gas or shielding gas market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the welding gas and shielding gas market.Major companies operating in the welding gas and shielding gas markets are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to make welding operations faster and safer.



For instance, in September 2019, Air Liquide S.A., a France-based technology company that provides industrial gases and services to different industrial sectors, launched Qlixbi. This innovative packaged gas, equipped with digital technology, offers unique features including continuous supply and faster application of gas in welding operations with a suite of innovative cylinders and digital solutions. The digital applications of Qlixbi offer insights that help to improve welding operational productivity and improve efficiency.



In April 2022, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a US-based chemical company that provides industrial gases, acquired Air Liquide for an amount of $11.2 billion. This acquisition helps Air Products to increase its welding gas product portfolio, workforce, and product reach in the UAE and Bahrain. Air Liquide SA is a French-based chemical company specialising in welding and shielding gases.



The countries covered in the welding gas/shielding gas market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The countries covered in the welding gas/shielding gas market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

