Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global medical robot market is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $11.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $21.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.1%.



The medical robot market consists of sales of medical robot products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the medical sciences to help with surgeries, improve patient care and worker safety, and streamline clinical workflow and hospital logistics. A medical robot is an expert service robot that refers to a type of multipurpose device used in and outside of hospitals to raise the standard of care provided to patients, and it is employed in complicated surgical procedures, limb replacement, stroke patient rehabilitation, and other health-related duties.



The main types of medical robots are hospital and pharmacy robotic systems, surgical robotic systems, noninvasive radiosurgery robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, and others.Hospital and pharmacy robotic systems refer to the robots used to distribute medicine to patients and to be involved in the automation of common tasks and processes performed in a pharmacy or other healthcare settings.



The solutions include on-premises and cloud, and are applied in cardiology, laparoscopy, pharmacy, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery, and others used by various end-users such as specialty centers, hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the medical robot market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medical robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations is expected to propel the growth of the medical robot market going forward.The laparoscopic operation allows a surgeon to perform complex procedures within the abdomen without having to place his hands directly into the body cavity.



Medical robots are more efficient at performing laparoscopic procedures.As a result, there is rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations that boost market growth.



For instance, in March 2022, the Cleveland Clinic, a US-based nonprofit academic medical centre, stated that over 13 million laparoscopic procedures have been performed globally every year and are projected to grow by 1% over the next five years. Therefore, the rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations is driving the growth of the medical robot market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical robot market.Major companies operating in the medical robot market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in April 2022, Diligent Corporation, a US-based healthcare robotics company, created Moxi, an AI-enabled robot that can handle time-consuming logistical tasks in hospitals such as setting up patient rooms and replenishing supplies.Moxi is able to deliver teleboxes, manage the "do not tube" medications, and pick up patients’ personal items.



Moxi’s core technical features comprise social intelligence, mobile manipulation, and human-guided learning. This launch represents another step forward for Diligent’s product portfolio.



In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson, a US-based company that develops medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods, acquired Auris Health Inc. for an amount of $3.4 billion. This acquisition is expected to help Johnson & Johnson boost digital surgery’s ability to meet unmet medical requirements and alter surgical treatment and lung cancer intervention. Johnson & Johnson would strengthen its commitment to fighting lung cancer by utilising the robotic platform technology from Auris Health, which is used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lung. Auris Health Inc. is a US-based robotic medical company.



The countries covered in the medical robot market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The medical robots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical robots market statistics, including medical robots industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical robots market share, detailed medical robots market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical robots industry.

