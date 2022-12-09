IBN Joins Upstream’s Strategic Media Community

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content syndication platform, is pleased to announce a strategic media collaboration with Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”) and MERJ Exchange Limited (“MERJ”). The collaboration works to raise visibility for the influx of issuers listing on Upstream’s blockchain-powered market.

As part of Upstream’s listing benefits, IBN is offering issuers a variety of tools to amplify awareness including press releases with article syndication to amplify coverage across IBN’s 5,000+ strategic syndication partners such as Apple News and StreetInsider, a detailed Market Awareness Profile (MAP), coverage via multiple investor-oriented newsletters, and discounted bolt-on solutions to expand reach to millions of investors.

“Upstream has seen an uptick in dual listing applications from NASDAQ, NYSE, OTC, and other international issuers eager to access a global audience who can trade U.S. equities using digital currency and other streamlined payment methods,” says Upstream co-founder Mark Elenowitz. “Collaborating with a modern firm like IBN provides our issuers with increased visibility around their listings and the opportunities Upstream’s blockchain-powered platform facilitates.”

“IBN has amplified corporate communications for 500+ client partners across multiple industries and sectors over the last 17 years,” says IBN Communications Director Jonathan Keim. “We believe working with Upstream expands our reach to forward-thinking issuers while adding strength to the public markets.”

Issuers interested in dual listing on Upstream can get started at https://upstream.exchange/GetListed or reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (merj.exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app.

For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange.

Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

