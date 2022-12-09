New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transmission Sales Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372077/?utm_source=GNW

The global transmission sales market is expected to grow from $14.81 billion in 2021 to $15.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiplecountries, a, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe.The transmission sales market is expected to reach $19.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The transmission sales market consists of sales of transmission sales and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver efficient gas processing for control and safety systems. Transmission sales refer to the process of moving energy through simple machines, links, and mechanical power transmission components from its source to the location where it will be put to use for work.



The main types of transmission sales are reciprocating, rotary, centrifugal, and axial flow.Reciprocating transmission sales equipment refers to transmission sales equipment that converts circular motion into reciprocating motion or vice versa during energy transmission.



The various compression media include air compressors and gas compressors.The applications include artificial lifts, gas processing stations, LNG and FPS, storage and facilities, and other applications.



The various end-users include oil and gas; power generation; water and wastewater management; and other end-users.



Europe was the largest region in the global transmission sales market in 2021. The regions covered in this transmission sales market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing shale gas production activities are expected to propel the growth of the transmission sales market going forward.Shale gas refers to trapped natural gas found in shale rocks.



Shale gas production helps with transmission sales and storage as natural gas is transported over great distances through high-pressure pipelines.It begins with the processing of shale gas, among other natural gases.



For instance, in January 2022, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US-based non-profit organization, in the first three quarters of 2021, 20 of the United States’ shale producers earned a free cash flow of around $36 billion. Therefore, the growing shale gas production activities are driving the growth of the transmission sales market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the transmission sales market.Major companies operating in transmission sales are involved in introducing new technologies in their product offerings to sustain their position in the transmission sales market.



For instance, in August 2021, Siemens Energy, a Germany-based gas and power production company, launched SenseSolution with SensSolution technology, which is a power transmission solution with cloud connectivity and a dedicated app for its operations.To assist operators in evaluating, monitoring, and supporting system operations in real-time, it enables the secure transmission of substation data to the cloud.



One of SenseSolution’s unique features is that it sends all accessible data from substations to a cloud-based platform so that operators can explore different applications and dashboards to better understand the condition of a system at any given time.



In April 2022, Allison Transmission, a US-based designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions, acquired the transmission portfolio of AVTEC Ltd.’s off-highway business and AVTEC’s Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) off-highway component machining business for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Allison’s pursuit of more opportunities in these areas in India and around the world using solutions that are made with specific goals in mind to provide performance and productivity. AVTEC Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer of automotive transmission and powertrain



The countries covered in the transmission sales market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The transmission sales market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides transmission sales market statistics, including transmission sales industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a transmission sales market share, detailed transmission sales market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the transmission sales industry. This transmission sales market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

