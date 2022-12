Foresight VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Notification of Interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the following additional number of Ordinary Shares were allotted to Directors on 9 December 2022 as part of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme:

Director Shares Allotted Patricia Dimond 53 Jocelin Harris 157

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181