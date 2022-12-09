WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 December 2022 at 17:00 EET
WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Scott Reininga
Based on the Performance Share Matching Plan, announced on 2 September 2022, the following share acquisitions have been made.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Reininga, Scott
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20221209101716_9
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-08
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 73621 Unit price: 1.3583 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 73621 Volume weighted average price: 1.3583 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com