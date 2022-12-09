WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Scott Reininga

Helsinki, FINLAND

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 December 2022 at 17:00 EET

Based on the Performance Share Matching Plan, announced on 2 September 2022, the following share acquisitions have been made.


Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Reininga, Scott

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20221209101716_9

Transaction date: 2022-12-08

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73621 Unit price: 1.3583 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 73621 Volume weighted average price: 1.3583 EUR

