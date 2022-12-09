Epoxy-Based Carbon Prepreg Resin Is Expected To Be The Highest Revenue-Generating Segment, Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 13% By 2032, Mentions Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carbon Prepreg Market revenues were estimated at US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.7 Billion.



The key markets for carbon prepreg include Aerospace and Defence where the Carbon prepreg accounts for around 50% of the whole aeroplane build. Besides, sports and leisure is another prominent industry where most of the equipment are made from carbon prepreg.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7852

Key Takeaways from the Study

• Carbon Prepreg Market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Carbon Prepreg Market revenue would increase 3.2X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 15.7 Bn in 2032.

• In terms of Product/Resin Type, Epoxy Resin is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 9.8%. in FY 2017 to 2021 & CAGR of over 13.0% from 2022 to the end of the forecast (2032).

• In terms of application, Aerospace & Defence accounted for the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the historical period.

• US is the dominant country in Carbon Prepreg Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2.7 Bn. Behind U.S., the market in U.K. is expected to register an absolute dollar growth of US$ 706.0 Mn.

The Carbon Prepreg market suffered during Covid-19, due to the deferral of operations in 2020. Following the economic recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for Carbon Prepreg started to pick pace. During Covid-19, the aerospace and defence industry's production slowed down. For instance, the CFRP-heavy A350 developed by Airbus SE being manufactured 12 times a month before the pandemic which came down to 5 times a month, while the production of the 787 Dreamliner dropped from 14 to 6 times a month.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7852

Competitive Landscape



Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in Carbon Prepreg market are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 Players in the market are targeting to increase their brain implant market share.

Some of the recent developments in the Carbon Prepreg market are:

In February 2020 World first bike with carbon fibre frame, subframe, swingarms and rims was launched by Ducati motor holding S.p.A, named as Ducati Superleggera V4.

In May 2019 General motors collaborated with Japan based company Teijin for producing world’s first application of carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) in its high production vehicle. The CFRTP material is been used for the boot bed of GM’s Premium offering GMC Sierra Denial 1500 and GMC Sierra AT4 1500 pickup.

Key Companies Covered

Chemical Computing Group ULC

ACP Composites Inc

Hexcel Corporation

Lingol Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Toray Industries

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.Ltd

Park Aerospace Corp

With these setbacks to end-use industry, the demand for carbon prepreg also decreased from 20 kilotons to 14 kt per year. Besides, the demand through the aerospace industry, the market through automobile industry also witnessed a reduction in regional output. For instance, the lightweight vehicle production in Europe fell by 20% in 2020 compared to 2019. Similarly, in the U.S. lightweight vehicle production declined by 15%. As the economy recovered from the lockdown impact, the demand for Carbon Prepreg’s bounced back.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7852

Carbon Prepreg Market Segmentation

By Resin Type : Epoxy Phenolic Bismaleidmide Thermoplastics

By Application : Aerospace & Defence Sports & Leisure Automotive Wind Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





More Insights Available



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Carbon Prepreg Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Carbon Prepreg in terms of Product/Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Bismaleimide, Thermoplastic, and other Resin type), Application ((Aerospace & Defence, Sports & Leisure, Automotive, Wind and other application) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Carbon Aerogel Market - Carbon aerogel was developed in the 1980s and is recently being commercialized. As carbon aerogel is still in the introductory stage of the product lifecycle, it is likely to experience fast growth throughout the forecast period, given its potential applications in aerospace and automotive industries. Hence, the scope for carbon aerogel seems wide and bright throughout 2018 – 2028.

Carbon Black Market - Owing to rapid growth of carbon black as a useful chemical, the global market is projected to grow substantially at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade, and top a valuation of US$ 30 Bn. The latest study done by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates the carbon black market to contribute significantly towards global chemical industry GVA. This is mainly attributed to the usage of the material in a wide range of applications such as printing inks, packaging, plastics, and paints and coatings.

White Carbon Black Market - White carbon black is nothing but fumed silica that is high purity colloidal powder with high surface area and low density. It is generally used to replace carbon black. It is commonly used as an anti-sagging, thickening or reinforcing, and anti-settling agent. White carbon black is manufactured from flame pyrolysis of silicon tetrachloride or from quartz sand vaporization process using electric arc.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market - The global carbon capture and storage market, demand is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2031, with the global market reaching a valuation of US$ 10.2 Bn, owing to continued investment by governments intending to reduce their overall carbon footprint by the end of 2040.

Automotive Carbon Fiber materials Market - Composites have been gaining importance in a number of applications since the last decade. Carbon fiber materials, also known as graphite fiber, are very strong but lightweight material. These specialty materials are around 5X stronger than steel and are increasingly used in the automotive industry. Automotive carbon fiber materials are manufactured by the polyacrylonitrile (PAN), rayon or pitch-based processes.