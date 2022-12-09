New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372068/?utm_source=GNW

The global greenhouse film market is expected to grow from $4.71 billion in 2021 to $5.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $7.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The greenhouse film market consists of sales of greenhouse film products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as roofs in greenhouses to shelter the plants inside of greenhouses from the larger world outside.Greenhouse films refer to a smooth plastic that is placed on the roof of the greenhouse to protect the plants inside from the elements.



These are used to grow plants that need a specially controlled climate to grow.



The main resin types of greenhouse films are low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA).Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is used for making shopping bags, dry cleaning bags, flexible bottles, and construction and agricultural films.



The various functionalities are diffused GHF, photo-selective GHF, anti-dirt GHF, and other functionality with various widths such as 4.5 meters, 5.5 meters, 7 meters, 9 meters, and other width types and thicknesses such as 80200 microns, 200 microns, and >200 microns. These are used in vegetables, fruit, flowers, and others (transplants and ornamental).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the greenhouse film market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this greenhouse film market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising demand for food production is expected to propel the growth of the greenhouse film market going forward.Food production is the process of producing sellable food items using raw ingredients available from plants and animals.



Plastic greenhouses would help to increase and secure the yield. For instance, in April 2022, according to Agriculture Victoria, an Australia-based innovation company for economic growth in Victoria’s agriculture through leading science and strong science capacity data, representing 26.0% of Australian food and fibre export value. Victoria’s food and fibre exports have increased to reach a record $14.5 billion for the 2019–20 period. Therefore, the increase in agricultural production is driving the growth of the greenhouse film market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the greenhouse film market.Major companies operating in the greenhouse film market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For example, in September 2021, BASF, a German greenhouse film company, will launch IrgaCycleTM, a line of additive solutions aimed at meeting the urgent needs in plastic recycling.This improves the properties of recycled plastics mechanically for various industries and enhances the quality of post-consumer and industrial polyolefin material for re-use in flexible, molding, and rigid applications. It also helps in increasing the percentage of recycled content for various end-users.



In January 2020, BASF, a German-based chemical company, acquired Solvay for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovative and well-known products such as Technyl® and enables BASF to support its customers with even better engineering plastics solutions.



Solvay is a Belgium-based company operating in greenhouse film.



The countries covered in the greenhouse film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



