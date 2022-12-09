CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Southeastern Bank Summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the D.A. Davidson Southeastern Bank Summit on December 13, 2022.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used will be available prior to the event on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.

ABOUT CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.6 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $347.5 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

