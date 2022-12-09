Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Jorma Jokela

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jorma Jokela
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21953/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0011037327
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500000 Unit price: 97 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 500000 Volume weighted average price: 97 PCT