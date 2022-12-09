Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Jorma Jokela

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jorma Jokela

Position: Chief Executive Officer



Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21953/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-07

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: NO0011037327

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500000 Unit price: 97 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 500000 Volume weighted average price: 97 PCT



