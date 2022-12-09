New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372065/?utm_source=GNW

A., Blue Origin LLC, Cobham Limited, Collins Aerospace, General Atomics Systems Integration LLC, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, and The Raytheon Company



The global airborne countermeasure system market is expected to grow from $10.66 billion in 2021 to $11.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $14.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.



The airborne countermeasure system market consists of sales of airborne countermeasure system products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to disable the effectiveness of the victim radars. An airborne countermeasure system refers to an electrical and electronic device that is used to deny targeting information to an enemy both offensively and defensively.



The main types of airborne countermeasure systems are identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, missile approach warning systems, and other types.The identification friend or foe system (IFF) is an identification system designed for command and control.



The platforms involved military aircraft, military helicopters, and unmanned systems. The various applications include jamming, missile defense, and counter-countermeasures.



North America was the largest region in the airborne countermeasure system market in 2021. The regions covered in this airborne countermeasure system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising frequency of bilateral armed confrontations between nations is expected to propel the growth of the airborne countermeasure systems market going forward.Bilateral armed confrontation refers to a war between states or an ongoing political dispute within a state in which there are confrontations or armed combat between the government’s troops and its opponents.



During military clashes between nations, the counter-measures dispensing system protects the aircraft from radar-guided and IR-seeking missiles with the aid of new fighting techniques and weaponry.For instance, in February 2021, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Solna-based organisation adopted by the Swedish Government, active armed conflicts occurred in 39 states in 2020, which was five more than in 2019, which indicates the rising frequency of bilateral armed confrontations.



Among those conflicts, two intrastate conflicts with more than 10,000 conflict-related deaths in the year were major armed conflicts. Therefore, the rising frequency of bilateral armed confrontations between nations is driving the growth of the airborne countermeasure systems market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airborne countermeasure market.Major companies operating in the airborne countermeasure system market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the airborne countermeasure system market.



For instance, in July 2022, Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israel-based company manufacturing airborne countermeasure systems, introduced the X-Sight HMD system for helicopters, an innovative technological vision suite for military helicopters (a fifth-generation aircraft technology). The X-Sight HMD system for helicopters is a new mission computer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time data fusion and machine learning of obstacles and threats as well as for running operational applications, and an integrated array of sensor systems combining the cutting-edge Xplore radar and the operational BrightNite multi-spectral payload make up the new technological suite.



In July 2020, BAE Systems plc, a UK-based aerospace company, acquired the GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, the business designs and produces advanced and secure GPS products with a range of form factors, including products designed for space-constrained and harsh environments.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation is a US-based aerospace and defence company operating in the airborne countermeasure systems market.



The countries covered in the airborne countermeasure system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



