CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2022-12-15
|Bonds
|LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 519. SE0012324341. 2026-09-16
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1591, SE0013882644, 2026-06-01
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 147, SE0009383664, 2026-06-17
|Bid date
|2022-12-15
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|519: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
1591: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
147: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|519: 300 mln SEK per bid
1591: 600 mln SEK per bid
147: 300 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 10 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2022-12-19
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2022-12-09
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.