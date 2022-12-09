New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mining Waste Management Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372055/?utm_source=GNW

The global mining waste management market is expected to grow from $173.89 billion in 2021 to $183.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $228.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.



The mining waste management market consists of the sales of mining waste management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that outlines the technique used for proper storage and disposing of mining waste.Mining waste management refers to the large mass of initial soil and rock that is removed to get the mineral deposits.



The waste produced during mineral processing, mineral beneficiation, and extraction is managed by the mining industry.



The main types of mining waste management are surface and underground.Surface mining refers to the method of extracting minerals near the surface of the Earth.



The mineral or metals include coal, iron, gold, aluminum, copper, nickel, and other minerals metals. The types of waste include overburden or waste rock, tailings, and mine water.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the mining waste management market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for metals and minerals across various industries is expected to propel the growth of the mining waste management market going forward.Metals and minerals are solid, naturally occurring inorganic substances found in the Earth’s crust.



Increasing demand for metals and minerals across various industries helps the mining waste management market to grow by ensuring proper waste management during each stage of the mining process, including prospection and exploration, development, extraction, transport, and treatment of the extracted product. For instance, according to the National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC), an Indian government-owned mineral producer, stated that in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, iron ore produced 42.15 million tonnes (MT), an increase of 23% year over year. Therefore, increasing demand for metals and minerals across various industries is driving the growth of the mining waste management market.



Recycling mining waste for innovations is a key trend gaining popularity in the mining waste management market.Major companies are developing new products with the use of mining waste.



For instance, in December 2020, University College London, a UK-based public research university, Onya McCausland, in collaboration with UCL Innovation & Enterprise and the Coal Authority, developed a range of paints from waste generated by de-commissioned coal mines.Six Bells community painting their environment with this unique painting is a great tribute to UK mining history.



This has enabled the development and commercialization of a unique range of paints that draws strongly on the engagement and input of mining communities.



In March 2019, Séché Environnement Group, a France-based company offering waste recovery and treatment services, acquired Interwaste Holdings Limited for an undisclosed amount.Séché Environnement enters the South African market through this acquisition to meet the expanding waste management needs of local clients and to aid in the development of this region’s waste market toward the circular economy.



Interwaste Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based company providing integrated waste management services to a wide range of industries from mining and petrochemicals to oil and gas, FMCG, manufacturing, construction, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.



The countries covered in the Mining Waste Management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



