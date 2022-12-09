Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Tarja Jokela

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tarja Jokela

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jorma Jokela

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21955/4/6

Transaction date: 2022-12-08

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: NO0012702549

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 97 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 97 PCT

Transaction date: 2022-12-08

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0012453835

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250000 Unit price: 100.5 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 250000 Volume weighted average price: 100.5 PCT



