Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Tarja Jokela

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tarja Jokela
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jorma Jokela
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21955/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0012702549
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 97 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 97 PCT
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0012453835
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250000 Unit price: 100.5 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 250000 Volume weighted average price: 100.5 PCT