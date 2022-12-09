New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epilepsy Monitoring Devices: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372343/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type, end user and geography; market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of epilepsy monitoring devices manufacturers.



This report describes the different types of epilepsy monitoring devices and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global epilepsy monitoring devices market based on the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares and rankings.



Summary:

Epilepsy is a chronic, noncommunicable disease of the brain characterized by abnormal brain activity, resulting in seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body or the entire body and are sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.Epilepsy in immature children makes it difficult for parents to monitor their children.



Medical device companies have developed monitoring devices that help parents and doctors to monitor them easily.These devices can help and notify when a seizure occurs and protect against severe side effects from seizures.



The adoption of the technology is based on factors such as the increasing prevalence and incidence of epilepsy, growing awareness about epilepsy, increasing use of wearable devices, and rising use of continuous monitoring devices.



The global market for epilepsy monitoring devices was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021.It is projected that the epilepsy monitoring devices market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy, growing awareness about epilepsy, and rising use of continuous monitoring devices are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current epilepsy monitoring devices market.However, the high cost of these devices and lack of public awareness about epilepsy monitoring devices is hindering market growth.



Apart from drivers and restraints, increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices is a huge opportunity for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global epilepsy monitoring devices market has been segmented based on product type, end user and geography.Based on product type, the epilepsy monitoring devices market is categorized into conventional and wearable devices.



Conventional devices currently dominate the market and this segment was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.It is estimated the conventional devices segment will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2027.



Based on end user, the epilepsy monitoring devices market is segmented into home care end users and hospital and clinic end users.



By geography, the epilepsy monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the (RoW).The North America region currently is the most dominant market for the global epilepsy monitoring devices market.



In 2021, total revenue from the North America epilepsy monitoring devices market reached $REDACTED, which is around REDACTED% of the global market.The presence of leading global companies, increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy, and technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the North America market.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for epilepsy monitoring devices globally. The Asia-Pacific epilepsy monitoring devices market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2027.

