Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global artificial intelligence chip market is expected to grow from $10.55 billion in 2021 to $15.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $49.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.6%.



The artificial intelligence chip market consists of sales of artificial intelligence chip products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for assisting clients in obtaining business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications, and client engagements. Artificial intelligence chips refer to the replication of human intelligence functions by machines, particularly computer systems.



The main types of artificial intelligence chips are GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and other chip types.A GPU provides the fastest graphics processing, and for gamers, the GPU is a stand-alone card plugged into the PCI Express (PCIe) bus.



The processing types include edge and cloud.The technologies involved system-on-chip (soc), system-in-package (sip), multi-chip module, and other technologies.



The applications are natural language processing (NLP), robotics, computer vision, network security, and other applications. The various industries include media and advertising, BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and other industries.



North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence market in 2021. The regions covered in this artificial intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence chip market going forward.A "smart city" refers to a city that uses digital or information-communication technology to improve the comfort and efficiency of human life.



One strategy for urbanisation that aims to achieve sustainable growth is making cities equipped with cutting-edge features for residents to live, walk, shop, and enjoy a safer and more convenient existence.For instance, in March 2022, according to an article shared by Arab News, a Middle East English-language daily newspaper, Saudi Arabia launched a new smart city project in Jeddah for light industries and auto repair, opening the first two stages of the city, the second of which is a 500,000 square metre labour city.



A total of 5 million square metres is covered by the Smart City initiative.Further, According to Saudi Vision 2030, a Saudi Arabia-based strategic framework, the city is distinguished by an interconnected infrastructure and the application of digital and smart technology to offer automated services to customers.



Therefore, the increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities is driving the growth of artificial intelligence chips.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence chip market.Major companies in the artificial intelligence chip market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the artificial intelligence chip market, such as the NVIDIA A100 chips to streamline AI training and inference and improve efficiency.



For instance, in May 2020, NVIDIA, a US-based company that specialises in the development and production of chipsets, processors, and related multimedia software for computers operating in the artificial intelligence chip market, launched the EGX A100 and EGX Jetson.The first edge AI product based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is the EGX A100.



The EGX Jetson is the world’s smallest and most powerful AI supercomputer for microservers, and the product has unique features such as providing high-performance, secure AI processing at the edge.There are two models: the EGX A100 for bigger commercial off-the-shelf servers and the compact EGX Jetson Xavier NX for micro-edge servers.



Hospitals, shops, farms, and factories can process and secure the enormous volumes of data pouring from trillions of edge sensors with the NVIDIA EGXTM Edge AI platform.



In December 2019, Intel, a US-based technology company that creates, produces, and markets computer components and associated goods, acquired Habana Labs for an amount of $2 billion.With this acquisition, Intel advances its support for customers’ solutions that meet all performance requirements, from the intelligent edge to the data center, which is a key component of the AI strategy.



Habana Labs is a US-based company that develops AI chips.



The countries covered in the artificial intelligence market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The artificial intelligence chips market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides artificial intelligence chips market statistics, including artificial intelligence chips industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an artificial intelligence chips market share, detailed artificial intelligence chips market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the artificial intelligence chips industry. This artificial intelligence chips market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

