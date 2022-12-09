Meat Testing Market was worth USD 8 billion in 2021 it will grow at a CAGR of 7% till 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Meat Testing market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Meat Testing market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as target tested, sample meat, technology, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Meat Testing market are SGS, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, ALS, QIMA, Intertek, TUV SUD, Romer Labs, LGC Limited, Genetic ID, AsureQuality, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Meat Testing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Testing is necessary to ensure that meat products are of the greatest quality and safety. Producers must also conform by the regulations governing meat food safety. The Food Standards Agency has a handbook for the meat business that it has published for this reason. When developing quality control procedures for meat products, food manufacturers must consider every link in the food chain that can have an effect on meat quality. The most important thing is that they must make sure to thoroughly and frequently test meat. Producers can accomplish this thanks to modern meat testing techniques. The quality of meat is significantly influenced by a number of important factors, including fat, protein, texture, and moisture. The flavor and general quality of meat are influenced by these factors. Raw meat is different from meat products. They are regulated goods that come with connective tissue and fat by nature. However, only a specific quantity of fat and connective tissue, up to a particular limit, may be present in these items for them to be classified as meat. If a product goes over these restrictions, the manufacturer must disclose additional fat or connective tissue in the ingredients list. For instance, the combined fat and connective tissue content of beef and lamb cannot exceed 25%. Limits on fat are 25% for pork and 15% for poultry. The meat will have its fat content analyzed using near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy instruments. These instruments are becoming more and more adaptable. The Perten DA NIR analyzer is one illustration. The protein and moisture content of meat products will also be examined by NIR.

Scope of Meat Testing Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Target tested, By Sample meat, By Technology, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players SGS, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, ALS, QIMA, Intertek, TUV SUD, Romer Labs, LGC Limited, Genetic ID, AsureQuality, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Pathogens segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The target tested segment is pathogens, meat, GMOs, allergens, and others. During the forecast period, the pathogens segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. Pathogen infection from improper raw meat storage and cross-contamination from foreign particles in meat and seafood can both result in food recalls. Concerns about cross-contamination during storage, shipment, handling, and repacking are also being raised by the convoluted process and supply chain. Issues with food safety are brought up, along with broader concerns about contaminants and unreported species that could endanger the lives of customers.

The meat segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The sample type includes meat and seafood. The meat segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Poultry, sheep, goats, and other animals are included in the meat category. Around the world, people are eating more chicken, beef, eggs, quails, and other foods, which supports this market. Additionally, the availability of meats in ready-to-eat forms promotes the segment's expansion. Additionally, as the consumption of meat rises, so does anxiety over safety.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Meat Testing include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The market for meat speciation testing in Europe is being driven by rising consumer awareness, more stringent food rules, and an increase in meat traffic. Additionally, heightened consumer awareness of safe food items stimulates regional expansion. Since more complex cutting and storage techniques have been developed over time, higher-quality products may now be exchanged, and more meat is now boned before being exported. As a result, there is now more demand in Europe for testing equipment.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Meat Testing market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029. Demand for meat testing in the region is rising as a result of increased health awareness, the prevalence of strict legislation in Germany to protect the safety of meat, the rise in food-borne illnesses like "mad cow" and others, and the frequency of disease outbreaks brought on by tainted meat. Macroeconomic factors like as rapid urbanization increased domestic income, and population growth is helping the German meat speciation testing business. Additionally, meat product producers are investing in R&D to meet regulatory criteria.

China

China Meat Testing’s market size was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2029. The market is being driven by increased disposable incomes, particularly in urban regions. Additionally, China's enormous pool of affordable and competent employees allows the nation to sell its goods such as meat on the worldwide market at extremely competitive prices, which increases regional product demand.

India

India's Meat Testing market size was valued at USD 0.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.93 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029. The desire for certified foodstuffs among customers and the compliance with labeling laws, religious convictions, rise in food fraud cases, and stringent rules & regulations all contribute to the expansion of the meat testing business in India. Additionally, two other significant factors driving the meat testing market in India are the rise in health concerns and a diet high in protein. As consumers' disposable income and level of health consciousness increase, they are paying more attention to the food they consume.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as food & beverage, semiconductors, manufacturing, etc. However, several companies operating in the food sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward healthy food. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in health awareness across countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for meat testing from various sample meats.

