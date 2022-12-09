Banimmo en LIFE: geplande acquisitie Paleizenstraat 48 in Brussel gaat niet door ingevolge de uitoefening van haar voorkooprecht door de Brusselse Gewestelijke Huisvestingsmaatschappij

Dutch French

Banimmo en LIFE zijn op de hoogte gebracht van het feit dat de Brusselse Gewestelijke Huisvestingsmaatschappij haar voorkooprecht alsnog heeft uitgeoefend binnen de wettelijke termijn.

Bijgevolg gaat de geplande acquisitie van het kantoorgebouw van ongeveer 13.000 m² aan de Paleizenstraat 48 te Schaarbeek niet door.

Banimmo betreurt deze evolutie maar benadrukt dat investeringsdossiers op continue basis worden bestudeerd om de verdere groei van de vastgoedportefeuille te ondersteunen.





On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

On LIFE

LIFE is an Antwerp based mixed-use international developer/investor with focus on student housing, co-living, and traditional residential.

With a track record of more than 30 years, and developments in 5 different countries, LIFE is about innovation and passion in project development based on beauty, passion and human relations.

By combining our inclusive view on society and our attention for architectural details we strive to create unique places.

Places with a soul that have a positive impact on the quality of life for as much people as possible.

