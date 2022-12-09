EDF: Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

PARIS, FRANCE

9 December 2022


Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
30 November 2022

  		3,886,581,084

  		Number of theoretical voting rights:
6,551,521,318
Number of exercisable voting rights:
6,550,632,807

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

 

