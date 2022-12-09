Isolate Whey Protein Market will worth to USD 7.96 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the isolate whey protein market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the isolate whey protein treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as form, nature, end-user, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Isolate Whey Protein market are MYFITFUEL, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Hilmar Ingredients Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients amba, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Sports Nutrition Technology, AMCO Proteins, Clover Fonterra Ingredients Proprietary Limited, Agropur MSI, LLC, Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., and Milk Specialties Global, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Isolate Whey Protein market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Whey protein is a collection of proteins that have been separated from the whey, the liquid substance produced as a byproduct of making cheese. The liquid that is left over after milk has been processed to make cheese or yogurt is known as whey. Fast-digesting proteins known as whey proteins are included in this liquid. About 20% of the protein in milk is whey before processing, and the remaining 80% is made up of casein proteins, which digest more slowly. Because they contain all the amino acids your body requires, whey and casein are regarded as high-quality proteins. The proteins are made up of immunoglobulins, serum albumin, -lactalbumin, and -lactoglobulin. The third-largest component is glycomacropeptide, which is not a protein. Milk is a major source of protein used in protein bars, beverages, and powders. Whey, however, is thought to be especially advantageous for promoting the generation of new proteins in muscles. Whey protein comes in a variety of forms that are utilized in supplements. Whey isolate and whey concentrate are two of the most widely used types. These forms have slightly varying nutritional contents and are created utilizing various processing methods. Whey Isolate is just whey protein that has been filtered in a procedure to help remove the lactose in the powder itself, even though both Whey Protein and Whey Isolate are obtained from the same milk concentrate. In doing so, a leaner and lower-fat protein supply will be produced. Whey protein isolate has a purity level of over 90% and only 1% lactose or milk fat.

Scope of Isolate Whey Protein Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Form, By Nature, By End-User, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players MYFITFUEL, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Hilmar Ingredients Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients amba, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Sports Nutrition Technology, AMCO Proteins, Clover Fonterra Ingredients Proprietary Limited, Agropur MSI, LLC, Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., and Milk Specialties Global, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The powder segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The form includes powder and liquid. During the forecast period, the powder segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This is supported by its widespread use. While whey powder can be used in a broad variety of culinary preparations, some, such as newborn feeds, may provide nutritional problems because of the concentration of mineral salt and call for stringent salt control. Over the past few years, whey powder has gradually replaced NFMS in chocolate production to save expenses which fuels the segment growth.

Food Processing is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment is dietary supplements, food processing, infant formula and baby foods, sports nutrition, and others. The food processing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Food processing- Due to their nutritional advantages, whey proteins are frequently utilized in a range of food and beverage applications, including bread, dairy, confectionery, and energy drinks. Additionally, there is a strong demand for the product in the food and beverage industries since it enhances flavor, serves as an emulsifying salt, and stabilizes products. Over the projected term, this is anticipated to fuel segment expansion. Over the course of the projection period, a high level of product demand is anticipated in the beverages industry.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Isolate Whey Protein include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. This is attributed to the rise in health concerns in the area and the increased demand for nutritional supplements. For instance, 45.6% of Canadians one year of age and older used at least one nutritional supplement in 2019 according to the Canadian Community Health Survey on Nutrition, Government of Canada. The U.S. is a significant growth contributor to the North American whey protein market. In the United States, 68% of people consumed dietary supplements in 2019, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, a trade organization for the functional food and dietary supplement industries. Furthermore, the data supplied by Council for Responsible Nutrition shows that 25% of Americans utilized sports nutrition and weight management products in 2019, up from 19% in 2018.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Isolate Whey Protein market size was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2029. Youth in Germany have shown a greater interest in premium whey protein ingredients. Demand for whey protein isolate were increased as a result. Adults who are lactose intolerant now account for a higher share of the dairy substitute market. Additionally, as the country's food industry expanded, customers' needs for premium protein sources grew as well, which boosted the local market for isolate whey protein. Consumers are beginning to favour healthy liquids over fizzy drinks and sodas.

China

China Isolate Whey Protein’s market size was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.79 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2029. The market for products made with whey protein has grown significantly in China as a result of rising demand from the sports industry. People's daily lives are becoming more and more dependent on exercise, which is driving up demand for energy drinks. This will probably result in market growth.

India

India's Isolate Whey Protein market size was valued at USD 0.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.65 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029. One of the countries with the quickest rates of development in India. The country's food industry tripled in size over the past decade, and it is anticipated that this growth will continue over the next decade. Additionally, there has been a rise in demand for whey protein-containing personal care products in the area. Due to the increased level of fitness awareness among Indian youth, whey protein powder is becoming more and more popular among bodybuilding communities. The Indian public is becoming increasingly interested in functional foods and beverages. Due to the health advantages they provide, products containing isolated whey protein in particular have become more popular.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as food & beverage, healthcare, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the food & beverage sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward healthy and protein-rich. Customers are rapidly shifting toward a healthy lifestyle amidst the nationwide lockdown and related restrictions.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in the food industry.

