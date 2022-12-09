Food Ultrasound Market is expected to grow from USD 129 million in 2021 to USD 238.76 million by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the food ultrasound market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the food ultrasound treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, function, frequency range, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Food Ultrasound market are Hitachi Corporation, Esaote S.p.A, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Boston Imaging, Analogic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Newtech, Denny’s Franchisee Association, Dukane IAS, Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH, and Rinco Ultrasonics, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Food Ultrasound market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Food processing is the controlled transformation of agricultural resources into more consumable, transportable, shelf-stable, and useful goods with added value. Raw food products can still be processed in a variety of effective ways, including drying, smoking, pickling, soaking, and other common processing and preservation methods. The primary principle behind the majority of traditional food processing methods is the use of heat to inhibit the spread of foodborne illnesses and slow the growth of germs, making food safe for consumption. These thermal processes have a very low production efficiency, demand a lot of energy, and take a long time to complete. Due to the possibility of bacterial or viral illness, heat processing may not be desired for many food products. When exposed to heat treatment, such thermally sensitive food products may experience physical, chemical, and microbiological alterations that affect their flavor and texture. This has led to a need for research and development to maximize the use of already available technologies as well as the invention of creative and efficient alternative technologies including cold plasma, ultrasound, and UV irradiation. With its increased efficiency and speed, ultrasound is a new sustainable technology that benefits the food processing sector. It can also be used with pressure and temperature to create a synergistic effect, increasing its effectiveness. In the food business, ultrasound can be used directly or through the use of a sonotrode or an ultrasonic water bath to enhance unit activities or process food products.

Scope of Food Ultrasound Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered By Product Type, By Function, By Frequency Range Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Hitachi Corporation, Esaote S.p.A, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Boston Imaging, Analogic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Newtech, Denny’s Franchisee Association, Dukane IAS, Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH, and Rinco Ultrasonics, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The dairy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment is dairy, meat & seafood, bakery, fruits & vegetables, and beverage. During the forecast period, the dairy segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The market is growing as the dairy sector is developing and as a result of rising demand for dairy products in nations including the United States, China, and India. In the United States, the demand for food ultrasonography is increasing quickly—by about 5.2%—and is anticipated to do so during the course of the projection period.

Microbial enzyme inactivation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The function includes cutting, cleaning, microbial enzyme inactivation, and others. The microbial enzyme inactivation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Microbial enzyme inactivation is anticipated to continue dominating the function sector during the forecasted period as a result of rising health concerns and the prevalence of viral infections in major regions around the globe. The market is expanding as a result of the quicker heating rate and more uniform heat distribution inside the food, which reduces nutrient losses and increases energy efficiency. Since they do not impair the quality of the food, ultrasound technologies are being used more and more frequently in place of conventional methods. This procedure exposes food products to high-frequency radiation, which breaks down the cells of microbes.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Food Ultrasound include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. The market in the region is growing as a result of rising consumer demand for packaged goods and beverages and the presence of an established food processing sector. With more than 12 million pounds of ultrasound-produced food exported, Canada is the second-largest market in the region. The rate of urbanization in Canada is relatively high. Increased per capita disposable income is anticipated to aid in the market expansion of the nation.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Food Ultrasound market size was valued at USD 12.64 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.14 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029.

The rise in private investment in the food processing industry and ongoing technological advancements in the sector are two major drivers boosting the market growth in this country.

China

China Food Ultrasound’s market size was valued at USD 13.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.36 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029. The food ultrasound market in China is being driven by rising demand for processed meals including fish, raw meat products, and others. Additionally, the market in the nation is growing as a result of the rise in process efficiency demands through the optimization of time and energy-saving technology.

India

India's Food Ultrasound market size was valued at USD 11.55 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.84 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2029. This development is linked to the expansion of R&D in ultrasonic food processing, which aims to reduce processing waste and preserve the product's quality. Additionally, the expanding scope of the organized retail sector in the nation and the rising worries about the quality of processed meat products both contribute to market expansion.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as healthcare, food & beverage, chemical, semiconductors, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the food and beverage sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward healthy and fresh products. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in chemicals across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in the food industry.

