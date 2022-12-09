North America Dominated the Osmometers Market with a Revenue Share of More Than 33.05%: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The osmometers market is currently estimated to be worth USD 92.27 Mn, with a CAGR of 4.03% expected over the forecast period. The market for osmometers is expected to be worth USD 136.98 Mn by 2032.



Technological advancements and an increase in the frequency of electrolyte disorders are credited with driving the market growth for osmometers. Hyponatremia is common in both postoperative patients and critically ill patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). The use of osmometers has increased significantly, propelling the osmometers market forward.

Furthermore, osmolality testing is an important step in determining the pathophysiology of many diseases, such as hyponatremia, small-molecule poisoning, and even viral infections like COVID-19, which is expected to drive osmometer market expansion.

Single sample osmometers continue to contribute significantly to manufacturers’ bottom lines due to their adequate testing capacity and performance. These systems are out of step with end user trends that are increasing automation and reducing labor needs since they require a lot of human sample handling and technician time to conduct the osmolality testing. This improves the market trends for osmometers in general. Freezing point osmometers have several advantages over other types, including quick and inexpensive measurements, industry-preferred FP technique performance, small sample size (ul), and suitability for diluted biological and aqueous solutions. As a result of these factors, the osmometers market segment is expected to expand during the forecast period.

The key players in the osmometers market are focusing on the introduction of new products, technological advancements, and growth strategies. As a result, freezing point osmometer demand is expected to increase in the near future.

A favorable reimbursement environment, the presence of prominent players, and significant government investments in the development of cutting-edge medical devices are all factors contributing to North America’s market growth.

Due to North America’s high per-capita healthcare spending and growing demand for laboratory automation, the country still has more options.

Key Takeaways

The freezing point (FP) osmometers segment dominated the osmometers market, accounting for more than 72.58% of the total.

Membrane osmometers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the osmometer market.

The single-sample segment dominated the osmometer market, accounting for more than 67.79% of the total.

The segment with the highest CAGR is expected to be multi-sample.

The laboratory and diagnostics centers segment led the osmometers market, accounting for more than 26.49% of global revenue.

During the forecast period, the segment for healthcare businesses is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

North America dominated the osmometers market with a revenue share of more than 33.05%.



Key Segments

By Type

Freezing Point (FP) Osmometers

Vapour Pressure Osmometers

Membrane Osmometers



By Sampling Capacity

Single-Sample

Multi-Sample

By End Use

Hospitals

Laboratory & Diagnostics Centers

Healthcare Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Food and Feed Industries

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

MEA

Europe

Asia Pacific



Competitive Landscape

Osmometer market manufacturers are working hard to get their products licensed so that mass production can begin. Furthermore, osmometer market participants are using various strategies to strengthen their market position, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, innovations, and product launches, such as the introduction of osmometer products.

The osmometer market is highly fragmented, with the majority of players being local or regional. Market participants are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansions. Advanced Instruments LLC, Precision Systems Inc., ELITechGroup, and ARKRAY Inc. are the osmometer market participants.

Key Companies Profiled:-

Advanced Instruments

ELITechGroup Inc.

Precision Systems Inc.

ARKRAY Inc.

Nova Biomedical

ASTORI TECNICA

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerete GmbH

Ratiolab

Labtek Services Ltd.





Recent Development

Acquisition

ELITechGroup announced the acquisition of GONOTEC in the freezing point osmometer technology sector in July 2021. The strategic acquisition of GONOTEC would increase the company's ability to service the global vitro diagnostics, biotech, food and beverage, environmental, pharmaceutical, chemical, and research industry segments, which would boost osmometers market growth in the near future. ELITechGroup, a manufacturer of global vapor pressure osmometer technology, acquired GONOTEC, a market leader in freezing point osmometer technology, in July 2021, with the goal of assisting physicians in rapidly and accurately diagnosing disease and determining the best course of patient treatment.

Product Launch

Advanced QC, a web-based program for manufacturer-recommended serum and urine osmometer controls, protinol protein-based controls, and renol urine osmolality controls, was launched in September 2021. The program enables clinical laboratories to compare their osmometer control data to that of their peers in real-time and monthly.

