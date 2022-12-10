Tactical Fleet to Auction Rare 1995 Ferrari F50

MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Fleet is auctioning a rare 1995 Ferrari F50 at the prestigious RM Sotheby's auction on Dec. 10, 2022, in Miami, Florida. This is the eighth of 349 examples built and was minimally driven, with only 625 miles on the odometer. This F50 was certified in 2014 as a matching-numbers example with a Ferrari Classiche Red Book accompanied by fitted luggage and a proper flight case for the removable hardtop. The vehicle also includes a documented factory purchase order, certificate of origin, export bill of lading, service invoices, and a history by marque expert Marcel Massini. Boasting incredibly low mileage and a life of fastidious care in a short ownership chain believed to consist of just two caretakers, this fabulous F50 is one of the most desirable examples of Maranello's celebrated 50th-anniversary hypercar to ever be encountered. To read more, visit the 1995 Ferrari F50 Lot 131 page.

The RM Sotheby's auction is a focused sale of 60 select cars over one day. The auction will feature modern classics, top-spec sports racers, and late-model supercars from Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley, BMW Alpina, and Mercedes-Benz. For more information on the auction, visit RM Sotheby's website.

Tactical Fleet hosts the largest and highest quality exotic and luxury car inventory in the country, with over 350 cars available nationwide. Tactical Fleet specializes in the top exotic and luxury brands: Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz (AMG and G-Class/G Wagon), Porsche, and Rolls-Royce. Tactical Fleet has a stellar team of dedicated sales specialists to make sure the buying process is easy and enjoyable.

