Global Online Course for Vocational Skills Training Market Оvеrvіеw:

Vocational education can help students prepare for a career based on manual and/or practical activities, such as a skilled trade. It is also known as Career and Technical Education (CTE) because it can assist you in developing a specific set of techniques or becoming proficient in technology. The two main advantages of an online vocational training program are that you can progress at your own pace and continue working at your current job while earning your certificate. Students will find all the relevant and up-to-date training with online vocational education, whether they are looking to launch their first career, change career paths, or advance their current job skills. Many of the online courses will meet or exceed the requirements for technical certification and/or union membership. The growing number of students pursuing vocational education at a young age, the increasing demand for e-learning and digital skills, and higher dropout rates among college students are driving the growth of this market. However, a skilled workforce specializing in AI and IoT technologies is expected to limit the market's growth to some extent. Furthermore, increasing VET adoption/penetration across key geographic markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in this market.

Global Online Course for Vocational Skills Training Market Dуnаmісѕ:

National standards at vocational schools’ demand that studies be oriented early toward professional requirements for continued competence development. To promote problem-solving thinking and action, students are systematically presented with problems for their future professional practice. Students who enrol in VET at a young age contribute significantly to the market's growth. For example, 21.7% of the Australian population aged 15 to 64 participated in nationally recognized training programs in 2020. Participants aged 15-19 (41.2%) had the highest rate of participation, followed by those aged 20-24 (30.6%). (Source: National Centre for Vocational Education Research). Vocational courses provide students with on-the-job training, allowing them to develop specific skill sets that will help them get better jobs. Early in a career, vocational learning is critical for skill development and employability. Vocational development is important because it bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills. Students in non-vocational studies have far fewer opportunities to apply their newly acquired knowledge. However, in a vocational education setting, this situation is corrected. Every week, students spend hours in class learning hands-on practical skills related to their chosen field.

Many economies have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the market for technology in the education sector has been relatively unaffected, the VET market is expected to recover at a faster rate following COVID-19. Complete lockdowns and quarantine prevented students from physically accessing educational institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology has assisted in bridging the gap between learners and learning. Students were given remote access to lectures and classes, resulting in online learning. To strengthen the state's skill ecosystem, the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in March 2019 with Tata Community Initiative Trust and Cisco. The OSDA agreement with Tata Community Initiative Trust was intended to expand the Nano Unicorn programme, as was the MoU with Cisco. Nano Unicorn is an OSDA programme that develops skilled youths into small entrepreneurs and future employers. Tata Community Initiative Trust would assist OSDA in identifying young people with entrepreneurial potential and developing structured training programmes.

Global Online Course for Vocational Skills Training Market Drіvеrѕ Rеgіоnаl Ѕеgmеntаtіоn аnd Аnаlуѕіѕ:

Rеgіоn-wіѕе ѕеgmеntаtіоn in the global online course for vocational skills training market іnсludеѕ North Аmеrіса, Еurоре, Аѕіа Расіfіс, Ѕоuth Аmеrіса, and the Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса. North Аmеrіса ассоuntѕ for hіghеѕt rеvеnuе in the Global Mortgage Insurance currently. Global online course for vocational skills training market іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеgіѕtеr а САGR of about 7.5% оvеr thе 10-уеаr fоrесаѕt реrіоd.

Global Online Course for Vocational Skills Training Market Ѕеgmеntаtіоn:

By Supplier Institution:

Public

Private

By Users Age Group

16–24 years

25–34 years

35–44 years

45–54 years

By End users:

Students

Office Workers

Bу Rеgіоn:

Nоrth Аmеrіса

Еurоре

Аѕіа Расіfіс

Ѕоuth Аmеrіса

Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса

Key Players:

Acumatica, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global LLC

City & Guilds Group

TUV Rheinland

Babcock International Group PLC

Pitman Training Group

CEGOS

learndirect

The Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA)

International Business Machine Corp. (IBM)

Other key players

